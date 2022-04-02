Poems: Of Disrobed Ganga, Crinkled Space And Pulsating Silence

Shaming Death

From time immemorial

human ashes are immersed

in the holy waters of Ganga

as phool, petals of divine flowers,

stripped of bodily apparel

streaming through unseen and

unknown water paths

Dissolving with the clay of the urn

Flowing with no destination

Entering the mythical and

Discarding the ordinary





Vanishing Words: Poems (Hawakal)

Always wrapped in enchanting tales

of mythology and the sacred,

Ganga stands deeply shamed today

Disrobed and violated



Ganga rebels,

her chest heaving, gasping as

the bug infested human corpses

float in pristine waters

As unconsecrated bodies

Not sanctified by fire,

No burial nor cremation

The living abused by maladies

Death denied of reverence



Bodies are carcasses today

Dehumanized and disgraced

rolling wild over the waves

reversing into the world of beasts

Dispossessed of sacramentals

Divorced from rituals

and ceremonies

evolved over centuries

to respect life,

To lend dignity to death

as yet another journey

Untitled

Where shall I write

the paper twists in pain

all space is in awkward crinkles

Where shall I paint

The canvas fills

with sighs and whispers

As I lift those brushes

I carry the cross nailed by

Unborn poems, aborted paintings neither living nor dead... Hawakal





Preface

Why would the tiger of silence not leave

any pug marks behind in the forest of words?

My poems emerge while searching for these

pug marks amid the cacophony around,

picking words that cancel all noise in themselves,

such that pulsate in echoes of meaning and then

vanish into colourless space —

past sound beyond meaning.



Sukrita Paul Kumar, poet and critic, was born and brought up in Kenya. She held the prestigious Aruna Asaf Ali Chair at Delhi University. Her recent collections of poems, amongst others, are Country Drive, Dream Catcher, Untitled, and Poems Come Home.

