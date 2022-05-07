Poems: Of Angry Pride, Rebirth And Hope 

Draupadi

Majestic pride enhanced

The beauty in her face

Strength lay in her tresses

By which she swore revenge.

Victim of a Lear pride

The downfall was too heavy

Even for one such as her.

For Draupadi was too modern

To connive her husband’s act

Of putting her on stake

Too strong to pardon

The humiliation of the Court Disrobing.

The Kauravas’ raucous laughter

Broke the passive silence of the Elders

Pitamaha hung his head in shame

Yudhishthira, Partha, strongman Bheema

Looked on helplessly…later

Thanked the Saviour Krishna.

Disgraced, furious, half-ashamed

Panchali cried Vendetta.

And so the tale continued

The war, death and the doctrine of Karma.

A scene from Mahabharata depicting the humiliation of Draupadi | Credit: Getty

A happy end.

But too late for Draupadi.

For the scars of shame had maimed

Forever a spotless name

History had recorded with relish

That one act of molestation.

Panchali was censured

For she had dared to defy

Manifest the fiery strength

Of a woman wronged.

Once…she had aspired for the best

For she was incomparable

A Benazir par excellence.

Now

A dancer’s delight

Historian’s favourite

Mythology’s black sheep

Poetry preserves her charisma

Celebrates her angry pride

Gives her a new dimension.

Beautiful, brave and enigmatic

Draupadi

A force to always remember

But never eulogize

For she must forever remain tried.



Soul

To touch the sky

With the torch of sunshine and rain

Was I born on earth again.

To sail the seven seas of mortality

Into the ocean of immortality

To rise from the ashes of my forefathers

Into the realm of sorrow and serenity

Was I born again.

Soul-searching | Credit: Shutterstock

To give shape to buried desires

And life to evanescent hopes

Fruition to unfulfilled dreams

And completion of unmet goals

Was I born again.

And am reborn now

Free to traverse the universe

In yet another form

Bound by the rules of this earth

Missing those seamless shores

That gave me freedom for a blessed while

Alongside souls that came to rest

A Sabbatical from an earthly quest

Now...all born again.

Manna From The Skies

And in the end

A ray of hope

A semblance of calm

A vestige of peace

Nerve, fortitude and succor

Along the arduous path to a Mecca

Not yours, not mine

But one universal shrine

Lying under an open, seamless sky

I walk alone…I walk with you

Palm turned upwards, fists opening up

Smiling, a prayer on my lips

I wait for my spirit to lift

My heart to sing in bliss

My mind forever stilled

I wait

For Your countless blessings

I wait

With love and faith

I wait

But not for long.

For Manna from the Skies.

(Sanjula Sharma is a journalist-writer based in Delhi, who has written six books of fiction and poetry. She is also the founder of ‘Happy Minds’, a creative platform that conducts writing workshops for children.)