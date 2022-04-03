Poems About Memories And The Sacredness Of Light

A Home With Dignity

A poem about belonging

I want six million Jews back to their homes

To their hat shops, their loved ones, and their bright mornings,

To awake in their beds with soft sheets and warm slippers

To put their feet into, and cross the threshold to kitchens

Smelling warm with the baking of Challah bread.

I want sisters to whisper to each other from bunk beds

Scurrying up and down the ladder to exchange places

Laughing without fear of being muffled,

Like we did many nights with sleeping parents who

Unaware of our sibling shenanigans, dreamed in peace.

I want six million Jews to watch the butterflies

Flitting across a kind sun that warmed their hearts

With promises of hope, of births, graduations, weddings

Dressed in satin gowns with silver stars, the yellow ones

Out of stock, discontinued, banned forever.

I want six million Jews to look out at the fields with cattle grazing

From train windows, with the fresh air blowing on their faces

Going on a family holiday to the beach with free minds

Surfing the waves, swimming with the dolphins,

Returning to their homes to wash off the sand from their happy feet.

*Challah is a special bread in Jewish cuisine, usually braided and typically eaten on ceremonial occasions such as Shabbat and major Jewish holidays. Ritually-acceptable challah is made of dough from which a small portion has been set aside as an offering. The word is Biblical in origin.



Give me Oil in my Lamp



Grandmother took me to the old synagogue

Walking down the pot-holed sidewalks

Of a noisy Bombay street, close to her home,

Every square inch populated with humanity.



The oil lamp in the very old synagogue

hung high from the ceiling

For a few rupees we could keep the light burning.



She was afraid to climb the ladder

provided by the caretaker

In case she missed a step,

I was afraid for her too.

So he took the donation and lit the lamp.

I must cover my head with a handkerchief

she would pray to the prophet Elijah

for the oil never to run out,

The lamp must never die out.



Wanting to know in whose name he could make the receipt

(I did not have a Jewish name)

‘Change it for the receipt’, she said, matter of factly

‘Or the caretaker will get confused’.

So I went from being called Kavita to Elizabeth

For the sake of a two rupee receipt

I really did not want, or need it.

Mother did want to name me Elizabeth, I recall.



“It’s ok. When you get home

You can go back to your real name

Or your father will be upset”, the grandmother said calmly.

Book cover of 'Light of the Sabbath'

Alibaug

There are places I’ll remember

All my life though some have changed

Some forever not for better

Some have gone and some remain

(All My Life…The Beatles)

It was a village then

A ferry the only means to get across,

I went there often, even defiant of the Indian monsoons.

My uncle owned a grain mill

He was a jovial man with a rich laugh

The grain poured out of the ancient machines

Like his patient and unselfish love for us.

My aunt was kind, like all my other aunts

She raised chickens, and cooked spicy food

Put ten chillies in the curry when I visited

Her usual was twenty,

She was an older sister to my mother.

She knew we liked the food less spicy

Father had lived in England

And we were accustomed to blander fare.

At evenfall we talked in soft voices

The hens were asleep.

Disturbing them meant risking

Breakfast without eggs

Once I watched a cackling hen lay an egg,

In the fields were cows and barking dogs

My cousin wove in and out of them

With me and my screams, on the bicycle,

He teased me because I was afraid.

The ocean lapped at the gates of the cottage

We walked barefoot on the sand

I skipped, he held my hand tightly

So I wouldn’t skip away.

My cousin caught the Puffer fish

That looked like pregnant women,

We must cook before nightfall

The lantern light was the only electricity then

A rat bit my cousin’s toe once

Paraffin was the cure, as I remember it.

But we got there defiant of the rains

It was home and very sweet.

Holding umbrellas over our heads

Willing the rocking boat

To land us safely ashore.

I had heard of Jesus in school

Of how He walked on water

And His command to still the storm,

I remember praying to have that kind of faith

The kind that stills the storm

I cannot swim, though,

I want to walk the earth with grace.

Alibaug is a village no more

My uncle has passed and the grain mill

Has passed on to new owners

I guess technology has replaced

Those ancient machines.

I read of the great developments there

Of hotels, rich residences, and tall buildings

You can get there by car or luxury bus.

I miss Alibaug

The flickering lanterns, sleeping on mats, eating from thalis

I miss Alibaug

The hushed whispers between cousins

I don’t know when I can return

To the land of my ancestors

The land of the Shanwartelis, the Oil pressers,

I yearn for the unsullied rustic scenes,

The dotted fields of cows and the music of their bells

The hush of the chickens settling down for the night,

And I don’t know where the fish sleep

In the folds of the waves

Or in the folds of my memory.



Alibaug is a coastal town and municipal council in Raigad district of Maharashtra. Alibaug and its surrounding villages are the historic hinterland of Bene Israeli Jews.

Shipwreck



The wise man built his house upon a rock (From the Children’s Bible song). Based upon the legend of the origins of the Bene-Israel Jewish community in India.



The ship struck a rock

It broke

The rock did not break apart

God’s rock it was

It stood firm

One day

A foundation stone for a museum

Will be laid in commemoration

Testament to the broken arrival

Of a band of lifeless strangers

A rock solid memory.



The local villagers

Built pyres

And set the bodies on these

A final farewell to the seeming dead.



But

They stirred on the funeral pyre

The seafarers

Did not all perish

Seven men, they say

And some women

Of an unknown number survived.

A quick return to life followed.

Light-skinned and curly haired

Their prayers were different

Their faith like all people

Who put their trust in God.



Settling in nearby villages

Blending into the landscape

They pressed the oil

They became oil pressers

Of the local seed

Saturday oil pressers

Shanwar Telis.

My ancestors

Built homes, married, had children

Multiplied like the grains of sand

As promised to Abraham



I am from the same seed

Descendant of those shipwrecked wanderers

God’s Rock recurs in dreams

‘My ship’ breaks ever so often

On life’s rocks

But I survive

Like my ancestors,



Pressing seeds into verse

Not just on Saturdays,

To preserve a story of survival.

(Kavita Ezekiel Mendonca has been a teacher of English, French and Spanish for over four decades in colleges in India, and private schools overseas. Her debut collection, Family Sunday and other Poems, was published in 1989. Her chapbook, Light of the Sabbath, was published in 2021. )