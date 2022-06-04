Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Elephant tramples man to death in Assam

A man was trampled to death in the Nagoan District of Assam on June 4. This has led to an increase in the security of the area.

Representational image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 6:20 pm

Nagaon, Jun 4 (PTI) A 22-year old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the Nagaon district ofd Assam, police said on Saturday.


The man, identified as Bijay Konwar, a resident of Amsoi under Raha police station of the district, had gone to the nearby forest to feed his cattle when he was attacked by the wild elephant.


The local people informed the police who rushed to the spot and recovered Konwar's body.


The body has been sent to Nagaon Civil Hospital for postmortem.


Meanwhile, the forest department has intensified patrolling in the area, an official said.

Culture & Society
