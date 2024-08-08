Cancel Power, Not Art

We commonly believe that the artist and the artwork are deeply connected in a causal relationship where the artist is the source, the creator of the artwork, and the artwork is the consequence, a subjective expression of the artist’s ideas, personality and circumstances. We consume various kinds of biographical material and trivia on the lives of artists in order to search for that secret essence that informs the intensity that they bring to their work. However, this causal equation is challenged when we view the artist and the artwork in a reciprocal relation. In his seminal essay, The Origin of the Work of Art, the philosopher Martin Heidegger says, “The artist is the origin of the work. The work is the origin of the artist.” (Of course, my recourse to Heidegger can be questioned considering he was an anti-Semite. The question to-read-or-not-to-read Heidegger is still debated in academic spaces, but that is for another piece. For now, we shall go with what his student, Hans Georg Gadamer, said about him, ‘Martin was the greatest of thinkers and the basest of men.’) The reciprocal relation suggests that inasmuch as the artwork arises out of the activity of the artist, the artist emerges as a master of art through the artwork. And both the artwork and the artist originate on account of a third thing that existed prior to them, which is art. It is art that speaks through the artist and appears in the artwork in a unique way. The artist is a medium or a passage for the creative and impersonal force of art to pass through, a force that actualizes in the artwork.