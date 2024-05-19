Book Review: Aakriti Kuntal's 'God, Am I Your Eyelid?' Is A Visceral Incantation Of Illness And Survival

Aakriti concludes her quiveringly intense narrative by inviting us into the folds of her radically hospitable gaze, using jazz-toned hypnotic undulations of word magic. She hints almost audaciously at a “peek” into the “drooping mouth of all creation.” An unbridled embrace of precarity leads her to an existential frontier, taking the reader on an inexorable journey to the edge of understanding. A fractured social and physical life becomes her tunnel into the unforgiving trenches of atrophy, the very substrate of darkness. Using her renegade pen, Aakriti has presented us with the untelling of a story: an unraveling of sorts. We are left with a trembling cauldron of enfleshed yearnings, liminal stirrings, and a feral intimacy with the roar embedded in the magnetic silence around her words.