Crypto Prices Today: Cryptocurrency Market Falls, BTC Down 3%, Solana Loses 8%

Bitcoin fell by 3.19 per cent, Ethereum by 2.39 per cent, and Solana by 8.28 per cent. Quant was the top gainer and was up by 5.90 per cent to $173.60.

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 10:41 am

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the red on Saturday morning as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) fell along with other altcoins. Meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were also trading with losses.

The global crypto market cap stood at $918.95 billion. The total crypto market volume decreased by 28.45 per cent to $61.32 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 8:10 am.

Today’s top gainer was Quant (QNT), and it was trading at $173.60. It increased by 5.90 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was TerraClassicUSD (USTC), which was trading at $0.04691 with an 8.61 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 3.19 per cent, and it was trading at $19,189.65. Its market cap decreased by 3.25 per cent to $367.7 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 28.84 per cent to $34.63 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market decreased by 0.33 per cent to 40.01 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH decreased by 2.39 per cent to $1,297.98 and its market cap decreased by 38.95 per cent to $159.5 billion. Its trading volume decreased by 38.95 per cent to $11.63 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell by 5.07 per cent to trade at $30.11, while its market cap decreased by 4.80 per cent to $10.7 billion, and the trading volume decreased by 32.32 per cent to $1.9 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price fell by 8.28 per cent to $31.34. Its market cap decreased by 8.29 per cent to $11.5 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 44.56 per cent to $772.82 million.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased by 4.84 per cent to $0.3673. Its market cap decreased by 4.84 per cent to $12.59 billion, and its trading volume increased by 52.83 per cent to $510.8 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price decreased by 2.89 per cent to $0.05894, its market cap fell by 2.94 per cent to $7.8 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 53.06 per cent to $222.9 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price decreased by 4.42 per cent to trade at $0.0000102. Its market cap decreased by 4.55 per cent to $5.602 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 56.30 per cent to $203.5 million.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Dai (DAI) fell 0.12 per cent to $0.9999. Its 24-hour trading volume was down 50.65 per cent at $343.4 million. Uniswap (UNI) was down by 3.92 per cent at $6.23 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 53.80 per cent at $138.7 million.

