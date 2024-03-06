Deepali Deshpande who was born on the 3rd of August 1969, in Mumbai, is an Indian sport shooter and also a coach of shooting. However, she took the decision herself that she would only be working towards training her students after the Tokyo Olympics. At the same time, her determination was constantly growing. It was her great work that led to the quota choice of the Indian sports team, among which five of her cadets, for the 2024 Paris Olympics. These trainees comprise Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran, Shriyanka Sadangi, Sift Kaur Samra, and Arjun Babuta among others. Deepali’s invaluable contribution began in 2012 as she came to shape India’s junior shooting program. The many shooters (including Anjum Moudgil) who won a silver medal at the 2018 World Championships are only a few of her successes. Deepali's whole-heartedness and expertise in the field have made the latter a crucial player in the development of talent and the execution of victories at the international level.