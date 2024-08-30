The Spiritual Significance Of Lord Ganesh Idol’s Postures For Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

The sitting posture of Lord Ganesha which is sitting on one leg is known as Lalitasana or Sukhasana and depicts that Lord Ganesha is calm and composed. In this posture, Ganesha is depicted with one leg folded and this suggests that the god is in comfort and at ease. It is believed that having this posture will bring stability, peace, as well as prosperity in the household. It represents the aspect of life where materialism and spiritualism are balanced in equal measure.