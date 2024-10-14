Brand Studio

Spice Up Your Festivities: Enjoy These Seven Diwali Snack Recipes

Delight your guests with these seven tasty Diwali snacks that will elevate your festive gatherings!

Enjoy These Seven Diwali Snack Recipes
Enjoy These Seven Diwali Snack Recipes
info_icon

Diwali is a festival of joy and togetherness; it’s a time to visit our loved ones and have delightful, tasty snacks at their places. Snacks are an important part of Diwali, and when it comes to giving a snack treat to your Diwali guests and yourself, you can make something that will be delicious and delight their taste buds. If you are wondering what to make, then we are here to help you. Here are some snacks ideas that you can serve this Diwali, each offering a delightful twist on the usual fare.

Snacks to try this Diwali

Thattai

Thattai
info_icon

Thattai is a popular Indian dry snack often enjoyed during Diwali. If you want to serve something crispy and savoury, then you can try this Thattai, which is very famous in Indian homes. These are made with a dough of rice flour, urad dal flour, and spices like cumin, fenugreek, and curry leaves. They are deep-fried until golden brown and have a light, flaky texture. Thattai is a delicious and versatile snack that can be enjoyed on its own or paired with chutneys or dips.

Garlic Murukku

Garlic Murukku
info_icon

Garlic murukku, a crispy and savoury quintessential snack made with a blend of rice flour, gram flour, garlic, and spices, these bite-sized treats offer a delightful balance of flavors. This snack pairs best with a cup of tea. The crunchy texture and the aromatic notes of garlic make them irresistible. Garlic murukku is a must-try for anyone looking to experience the authentic taste of Diwali.

Quinoa and Paneer Stuffed Samosa

Quinoa and Paneer Stuffed Samosa
info_icon

Want to try something unique in taste and flavour in samosa? This Diwali, try your hands on Quinoa and Paneer Stuffed warm Samosas, which are a delicious and healthy twist on the classic Indian snack that will surprise your guest. Quinoa will provide a hearty base, while the paneer adds a creamy texture and protein. These quinoa and paneer stuffed samosas are perfect for Diwali as they are easy to make in batches and can be served hot or cold.

Sweet potato Kachoris

Sweet potato Kachoris
info_icon

If you love kachoris and want to try a different taste, then go for sweet potato kachoris. Sweet potato kachoris are a delicious and festive treat perfect for Diwali. This version of kachori uses mashed sweet potatoes for a naturally sweet and creamy interior and dry fruits. This is going to be your irresistible snack for the evening. Whether you're serving them to guests or enjoying them yourself with your homies, sweet potato kachoris are sure to add a touch of sweetness and indulgence to your Diwali celebration.

Handvo

Handvo
info_icon

Handvo is a perfect snack for the festival of light and adds a festive addition to your Diwali spread. It's a savoury steamed cake made with a batter of lentils, rice, and vegetables. The batter is often flavoured with spices like turmeric, cumin, and mustard seeds. This Diwali, serve Handvo to your guests and make your festival more joyous. Handvo is typically served with a spicy chutney or sweet tamarind sauce. It's a healthy and satisfying snack that's perfect for the Diwali celebrations.

Dahi Kebab

Dahi Kebab
info_icon

Dahi Kebab is one of the favourite Indian snacks that could be perfect for a Diwali celebration. Dahi Kebab is a delightful and tangy snack which is crispy on the outside, and soft on the inside is made with hung curd, paneer, and a blend of aromatic spices. The combination of creamy curd, savoury paneer, and flavorful spices creates a truly irresistible treat. Serve them hot with a side of tangy chutney for a burst of flavour that will leave your guests wanting more.

Celebrate your Diwali festival with a lot of snacks, we have given you a hint on what to prepare for the auspicious occasion. Each snack ensures that your guests will be impressed and delighted. So, put on your apron and get ready to bring something new to the festive table this Diwali!

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 WC: Bates, Plimmer Open For The White Ferns; NZ-W 4/0 (1 Over)
  2. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup Toss Update: NZ-W Bat First In Dubai - Check Playing XIs
  3. Ranji Trophy Elite Group A Day 4: Baroda Stun Mumbai By 84 Runs As Bhargav Bags Six
  4. IND Vs NZ: Gambhir To Pursue 'High Risk, High Reward' Approach In Tests Regardless Of End Result
  5. PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: Pakistan Announce Playing XI, Ghulam Replaces Babar - Check Who's In And Who's Out
Football News
  1. Pep Guardiola For England? Spaniard Has 'Not Decided Anything' Amid Three Lions Job Speculation
  2. BEL Vs FRA: Kylian Mbappe Free To Do What He Wants, Says Les Bleus Boss Didier Deschamps
  3. Chelsea FC: Former Blues Legend Gianfranco Zola Surprised By Cole Palmer's Impact
  4. Finland 1-3 England: Lee Carsley 'Definitely Not' Ruling Himself Out Of Permanent Three Lions Job
  5. Greece 2-0 Ireland, UEFA Nations League: Greeks Continue Perfect Run - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. World Tennis League 2024: Kyrgios Wants To 'Shut Up' Doubters With Grand Slam Win
  2. Rafael Nadal Deserves Everything In The World For Sacrifices, Says Jorge Lorenzo
  3. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Not Focused On WTA Rankings After Title Success
  4. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Zheng Qinwen, Completes Hat-Trick
  5. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Defeats Djokovic - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 LIVE Updates: Final Session Begins; 3 Teams To Have Closed Bid For Foreign Players
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup Preview: Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  3. Hockey India League: Full Squads Of All Eight Franchises After Men's Player Auction
  4. Hockey India League Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Score Lucrative Bids
  5. Hockey India League Player Auction Highlights: Harmanpreet Singh And Abhishek Shine As Day 1's Most Expensive Buys

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 14, 2024
  2. Sajad Lone's U-Turns To Victory
  3. Delhi Govt Bans Firecrackers Ahead Of Diwali Till January 1 To Curb Air Pollution
  4. Did Kashmir's ‘Islamist’ Voters Turn Secular Nationalists In Three Months? 
  5. Bahraich Burning: Violence During Durga Immersion Leads To Death Of 22-Year-Old, Extra Forces Deployed | Details
Entertainment News
  1. “I Like Cinema That Makes You Think”: Mohan Agashe
  2. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer is Fully Loaded But Doesn't Fire
  3. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  4. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  5. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. Can Two People Really Communicate While Dreaming? This Experiment Claims They Did
  2. North-South Korea Inching Closer To War? Tensions Escalate As They Prepare To Strike | What We Know
  3. Did Ukrainian F-16 Down Russian Supersonic Su-34 Jet Fighter? 
  4. Israeli Airstrikes Continue To Hit Lebanon
  5. Religious Party Clashes With Civil Rights Protesters In Pak
Latest Stories
  1. Countering The Traditional Raavan Narrative
  2. The Superstar Fighters Making The United Kingdom Proud In ONE Championship
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 14, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Injured Cameron Green To Miss India-Australia Test Series, IPL Participation Also Doubtful
  5. President's Rule Revoked In Jammu And Kashmir, Preparations For New Govt Underway
  6. Weather Updates: Northeast Monsoon To Bring Heavy Rain In South India; Thunderstorms Expected In Mumbai
  7. Middle East: Israeli Soldiers Killed In Hezbollah Drone Attack; Israeli Airstrike Kills Dozens In Gaza Strip| Latest
  8. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 LIVE Updates: Final Session Begins; 3 Teams To Have Closed Bid For Foreign Players