Spice Up Your Festivities: Enjoy These Seven Diwali Snack Recipes

Diwali is a festival of joy and togetherness; it’s a time to visit our loved ones and have delightful, tasty snacks at their places. Snacks are an important part of Diwali, and when it comes to giving a snack treat to your Diwali guests and yourself, you can make something that will be delicious and delight their taste buds. If you are wondering what to make, then we are here to help you. Here are some snacks ideas that you can serve this Diwali, each offering a delightful twist on the usual fare.
Snacks to try this Diwali
Thattai
Thattai is a popular Indian dry snack often enjoyed during Diwali. If you want to serve something crispy and savoury, then you can try this Thattai, which is very famous in Indian homes. These are made with a dough of rice flour, urad dal flour, and spices like cumin, fenugreek, and curry leaves. They are deep-fried until golden brown and have a light, flaky texture. Thattai is a delicious and versatile snack that can be enjoyed on its own or paired with chutneys or dips.
Garlic Murukku
Garlic murukku, a crispy and savoury quintessential snack made with a blend of rice flour, gram flour, garlic, and spices, these bite-sized treats offer a delightful balance of flavors. This snack pairs best with a cup of tea. The crunchy texture and the aromatic notes of garlic make them irresistible. Garlic murukku is a must-try for anyone looking to experience the authentic taste of Diwali.
Quinoa and Paneer Stuffed Samosa
Want to try something unique in taste and flavour in samosa? This Diwali, try your hands on Quinoa and Paneer Stuffed warm Samosas, which are a delicious and healthy twist on the classic Indian snack that will surprise your guest. Quinoa will provide a hearty base, while the paneer adds a creamy texture and protein. These quinoa and paneer stuffed samosas are perfect for Diwali as they are easy to make in batches and can be served hot or cold.
Sweet potato Kachoris
If you love kachoris and want to try a different taste, then go for sweet potato kachoris. Sweet potato kachoris are a delicious and festive treat perfect for Diwali. This version of kachori uses mashed sweet potatoes for a naturally sweet and creamy interior and dry fruits. This is going to be your irresistible snack for the evening. Whether you're serving them to guests or enjoying them yourself with your homies, sweet potato kachoris are sure to add a touch of sweetness and indulgence to your Diwali celebration.
Handvo
Handvo is a perfect snack for the festival of light and adds a festive addition to your Diwali spread. It's a savoury steamed cake made with a batter of lentils, rice, and vegetables. The batter is often flavoured with spices like turmeric, cumin, and mustard seeds. This Diwali, serve Handvo to your guests and make your festival more joyous. Handvo is typically served with a spicy chutney or sweet tamarind sauce. It's a healthy and satisfying snack that's perfect for the Diwali celebrations.
Dahi Kebab
Dahi Kebab is one of the favourite Indian snacks that could be perfect for a Diwali celebration. Dahi Kebab is a delightful and tangy snack which is crispy on the outside, and soft on the inside is made with hung curd, paneer, and a blend of aromatic spices. The combination of creamy curd, savoury paneer, and flavorful spices creates a truly irresistible treat. Serve them hot with a side of tangy chutney for a burst of flavour that will leave your guests wanting more.
Celebrate your Diwali festival with a lot of snacks, we have given you a hint on what to prepare for the auspicious occasion. Each snack ensures that your guests will be impressed and delighted. So, put on your apron and get ready to bring something new to the festive table this Diwali!