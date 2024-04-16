Navratri Special: Delicious Recipes for Chaitra Navratri Fasting

Navratri is a festival of happiness, love, and delectable cuisine! The aroma of festive cooking and the sound of prayers fill the air as we celebrate Chaitra Navratri. Many individuals fast at this period, praying to Goddess Durga and asking for her blessings. Navratri fasting doesn't have to mean sacrificing flavor—instead, it offers a chance to savor a wide range of mouthwatering foods created especially for this auspicious occasion. Let's look at some delicious foods that are ideal for fasting during Navratri.
Sabudana Khichdi
Ingredients
1 cup sabudana (tapioca pearls)
1 medium-sized potato, peeled and diced
2 green chilies, finely chopped
1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
1/4 cup roasted peanuts, coarsely ground
Fresh coriander leaves, chopped
Sendha namak (rock salt) to taste
Ghee for cooking
Method:
Rinse sabudana thoroughly and soak in water for 4-5 hours.
Heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds, and sauté until they splutter.
Add diced potatoes and cook until slightly tender.
Drain water from soaked sabudana and add to the pan.
Mix well, add green chilies, roasted peanuts, and rock salt.
Cook until sabudana pearls turn translucent.
Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot.
2. Kuttu Ki Poori
Ingredients
1 cup kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour)
1 boiled potato, mashed
Sendha namak (rock salt) to taste
Water for kneading
Ghee for frying
Method
In a bowl, mix kuttu ka atta, mashed potato, and rock salt.
Gradually add water and knead into a soft dough.
Divide the dough into small balls and roll out into puris.
Heat ghee in a pan and fry the puris until they puff up and turn golden brown.
Serve hot with aloo sabzi or yogurt.
3. Singhare Ke Pakode
Ingredients
1 cup singhare ka atta (water chestnut flour)
1 medium-sized potato, peeled and thinly sliced
2 green chilies, finely chopped
1/2 teaspoon ajwain (carom seeds)
Fresh coriander leaves, chopped
Sendha namak (rock salt) to taste.
Oil for frying
Method
In a bowl, mix singhare ka atta, sliced potatoes, green chilies, ajwain, coriander leaves, and rock salt.
Gradually add water to make a thick batter.
Heat oil in a deep pan for frying.
Drop spoonfuls of the batter into the hot oil and fry until golden and crisp.
Drain excess oil on a paper towel and serve hot with mint chutney.
4. Vrat Wale Aloo
Ingredients
4 medium-sized potatoes, boiled and peeled
2 tablespoons ghee
1 teaspoon cumin seeds
1/2 teaspoon red chili powder
1/2 teaspoon coriander powder
Sendha namak (rock salt) to taste
Fresh coriander leaves, chopped
Method
Cut boiled potatoes into cubes.
Heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds, and sauté until they splutter.
Add boiled potato cubes and sauté for a few minutes.
Sprinkle red chili powder, coriander powder, and rock salt.
Cook until potatoes are coated with the spices and slightly crispy.
Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve as a side dish.
5. Makhana Kheer
Ingredients
1 cup makhana (fox nuts)
1 liter milk
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
Sliced almonds and pistachios for garnish
Method
Dry roast makhana in a pan until crisp.
Grind roasted makhana into a coarse powder.
Boil milk in a heavy-bottomed pan, then add makhana powder.
Stir continuously to avoid lumps and cook until the mixture thickens.
Add sugar and cardamom powder, mix well, and cook for a few more minutes.
Remove from heat and let it cool.
Garnish with sliced almonds and pistachios before serving.
Navratri fasting is about embracing simplicity, mindfulness, and the joy of preparing and sharing meals with loved ones. It's not simply about giving up on certain foods. During the auspicious days of Navratri, these recipes provide a taste of tradition, a blast of flavors, and a nourishing experience for body and soul. So, this Navratri season, assemble your ingredients, fire the stove, and let the aroma of celebration fill your home!