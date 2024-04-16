Brand Studio

Navratri Special: Delicious Recipes for Chaitra Navratri Fasting

Enjoy a delectable fasting experience with the Navratri Special recipes, which include Sabudana Khichdi, Kuttu Ki Poori, and Singhare Ke Pakode.

Advertisement

Navratri Special: Delicious Recipes for Chaitra Navratri Fasting
info_icon

Navratri is a festival of happiness, love, and delectable cuisine! The aroma of festive cooking and the sound of prayers fill the air as we celebrate Chaitra Navratri. Many individuals fast at this period, praying to Goddess Durga and asking for her blessings. Navratri fasting doesn't have to mean sacrificing flavor—instead, it offers a chance to savor a wide range of mouthwatering foods created especially for this auspicious occasion. Let's look at some delicious foods that are ideal for fasting during Navratri. 

Sabudana Khichdi

info_icon

  • Ingredients

    • 1 cup sabudana (tapioca pearls)

    • 1 medium-sized potato, peeled and diced

    • 2 green chilies, finely chopped

    • 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

    • 1/4 cup roasted peanuts, coarsely ground

    • Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

    • Sendha namak (rock salt) to taste

    • Ghee for cooking

  • Method:

    • Rinse sabudana thoroughly and soak in water for 4-5 hours.

    • Heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds, and sauté until they splutter.

    • Add diced potatoes and cook until slightly tender.

    • Drain water from soaked sabudana and add to the pan.

    • Mix well, add green chilies, roasted peanuts, and rock salt.

    • Cook until sabudana pearls turn translucent.

    • Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot.

Advertisement

2. Kuttu Ki Poori

info_icon

  • Ingredients

    • 1 cup kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour)

    • 1 boiled potato, mashed

    • Sendha namak (rock salt) to taste

    • Water for kneading

    • Ghee for frying

  • Method

    • In a bowl, mix kuttu ka atta, mashed potato, and rock salt.

    • Gradually add water and knead into a soft dough.

    • Divide the dough into small balls and roll out into puris.

    • Heat ghee in a pan and fry the puris until they puff up and turn golden brown.

    • Serve hot with aloo sabzi or yogurt.

3. Singhare Ke Pakode

info_icon

  • Ingredients

    • 1 cup singhare ka atta (water chestnut flour)

    • 1 medium-sized potato, peeled and thinly sliced

    • 2 green chilies, finely chopped

    • 1/2 teaspoon ajwain (carom seeds)

    • Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

    • Sendha namak (rock salt) to taste. 

    • Oil for frying

  • Method

    • In a bowl, mix singhare ka atta, sliced potatoes, green chilies, ajwain, coriander leaves, and rock salt.

    • Gradually add water to make a thick batter.

    • Heat oil in a deep pan for frying.

    • Drop spoonfuls of the batter into the hot oil and fry until golden and crisp.

    • Drain excess oil on a paper towel and serve hot with mint chutney.

Advertisement

4. Vrat Wale Aloo

info_icon

  • Ingredients

    • 4 medium-sized potatoes, boiled and peeled

    • 2 tablespoons ghee

    • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

    • 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

    • 1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

    • Sendha namak (rock salt) to taste

    • Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

  • Method

    • Cut boiled potatoes into cubes.

    • Heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds, and sauté until they splutter.

    • Add boiled potato cubes and sauté for a few minutes.

    • Sprinkle red chili powder, coriander powder, and rock salt.

    • Cook until potatoes are coated with the spices and slightly crispy.

    • Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve as a side dish.

5. Makhana Kheer

info_icon

  • Ingredients

    • 1 cup makhana (fox nuts)

    • 1 liter milk

    • 1/2 cup sugar

    • 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

    • Sliced almonds and pistachios for garnish

  • Method

    • Dry roast makhana in a pan until crisp.

    • Grind roasted makhana into a coarse powder.

    • Boil milk in a heavy-bottomed pan, then add makhana powder.

    • Stir continuously to avoid lumps and cook until the mixture thickens.

    • Add sugar and cardamom powder, mix well, and cook for a few more minutes.

    • Remove from heat and let it cool.

    • Garnish with sliced almonds and pistachios before serving.

Navratri fasting is about embracing simplicity, mindfulness, and the joy of preparing and sharing meals with loved ones. It's not simply about giving up on certain foods. During the auspicious days of Navratri, these recipes provide a taste of tradition, a blast of flavors, and a nourishing experience for body and soul. So, this Navratri season, assemble your ingredients, fire the stove, and let the aroma of celebration fill your home!

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World LIVE: Barcelona Vs PSG In Champions League QFs; KKR Host RR In IPL
  2. KKR Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  3. KKR vs RR, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  4. Salman Khan's Home Firing Incident: Crime Branch Arrests Both Shooters, To Be Presented In Court Today
  5. A Voter’s Right To Know: Is It Absolute?
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Revolution Has Come In Last 10 Years', Says PM Modi In Bihar; SC To Hear Pleas On EVM-VVPAT Issue Today
  7. Sikkim Assembly Election 2024: Date, Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  8. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule