Brand Studio

Elevate Your Raksha Bandhan With Unique Rakhi Designs

Every year there are several trends that surround the festival, and the year 2024 being no exception has some unique sets of Rakhi trends enhancing the charm of your 2024 Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Unique Rakhi Designs
Elevate Your Raksha Bandhan With Unique Rakhi Designs
info_icon

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most awaited festivals in India, cherishing the precious beauty of the sibling bond. Witnessing the sacred thread tying, this endearing day holds a special place in every Indian’s heart. Every year there are several trends that surround the festival, and the year 2024 being no exception has some unique sets of Rakhi trends enhancing the charm of your 2024 Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Traditional Rakhis

Traditional Rakhis
info_icon

Classic Rakhi designs, featuring a string adorned with elegant patterns will always remain timeless. These Rakhis come with symbols like Om, Swastika, or one of the most divine of all – the Rudraksha. They are normally available in vibrant hues and are ideal for people who would love to embrace the cultural tradition of Raksha Bandhan.

Buy traditional Rakhis from the The Gift Studio

Resin Rakhis

Resin Rakhis
info_icon

In the year 2024, it is highly unlikely for you to not come across these aesthetically pleasing, works of art designs. Resin Rakhi has gained much popularity over traditional Rakhis as they generally last longer and have a multitude of designs to choose from. Created with dried flowers, glitter, beads, and tiny little charms embedded in resin, these Rakhis are both artistic and fashionable.

Personalised Rakhis

Personalised Rakhis
info_icon

Personalization always added an extra layer of warmth to every item, Rakhi being one of them. Adding names, initials, messages, or images engraved on them, makes it a distinct gift for the person wearing it. Gifting Rakhis with a personalized look is an excellent concept that transforms the simple piece of the Rakhis into a token that the receiver will always hold dear.

Check out Personalized Rakhi options The Messy Corner

Handmade Rakhis

Handmade Rakhis
info_icon

Crafted in intricate embroidered designs by skilled artisans, these Rakhis are greatly adorned by everyone. These Rakhis are unique, as no two handmade Rakhis are the same. They can be made from a variety of materials, such as silk threads, beads, sequins, fabric, and more. By choosing a handmade Rakhi, you not only get a beautifully crafted piece but also support local artisans and small businesses. Handmade Rakhis often reflect traditional craftsmanship, making them a perfect blend of cultural heritage and personal expression.

Check out handmade Rakhis at TONOTO

Jewelry Rakhis

Jewelry Rakhis
info_icon

Jewelry Rakhis are on the higher end of the spectrum and are made of gold, silver, or platinum and studded with real gems, pearls, or diamonds. These Rakhis not only portray the significance of the sisterly bond but also act as fashionable jewelry that can be used when there is a function to attend. Jewelry Rakhis are ideal for those people who want to go the extra mile or who want to give something more significant to their sibling. They are usually beautiful with ornamentations incidentally they are made with prints like flowers, religions, and abstract symbols making the feast more elegant. Jewelry Rakhis are one of the many classic versions of rakhi that retain the spirit of the holy bond of Raksha Bandhan while incorporating the charm of accessories.

Check out Jewellery Rakhis at Aham Jewellery

Eco-Friendly Rakhis

Eco-Friendly Rakhis
info_icon

Adding a hint of sustainability and environmental responsibility to the celebrations only enhances the depth of the festivities. Catering to the environmentally conscious population, environmentally sound Rakhis are setting a responsible trend. These Eco-friendly Rakhis are made from natural fabrics like organic cotton, Jute, or Bamboo. Some eco-friendly rakhis even have seeds sown in them, which can be planted after the festival’s celebration is over. Eco-friendly Rakhis are ideal for those who want to be environmentally responsible. This is Raksha Bandhan.

Check out Eco-Friendly Rakhis at Plantables

Bracelet Rakhis

Bracelet Rakhis
info_icon

Bracelet Rakhis are a little more trendy in nature and can be worn with day-to-day dresses. These Rakhis are purely ornamental and can be in the form of bangles, which can be made with metal, leather, or beads among others. They can be worn beyond the day of the festival so that they may double as a fashion accessory and also as a symbol of the relationship between the siblings.

Check out Bracelet Rakhis at Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop

Zari and Zardozi Rakhis

Zari and Zardozi Rakhis
info_icon

Zari and Zardozi Rakhis are the most popular traditional rakhis. These sophisticated rakhis are beautifully studded with gold and silver zari embroidery with stone and beads embedded. Without a doubt, Zari and Zardozi Rakhis are masterpieces representing the sophistication of Indian artisanship. They are ideal for those who love intricate details and a little bit of luxury.

Check out Zari and Zardozi Rakhis at Shilphaat

Featuring a vast assortment of artistic to exquisite Rakhi designs, you are sure to find the perfect thread for your favorite wrists.

Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Birmingham Phoenix Vs Southern Brave, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Men's Eliminator
  2. Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan Hits Rampaging Ton On Return To Red-Ball Cricket
  3. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test Preview: Pakistan Likely To Deploy Pace Attack Against Bangladesh Amid Weather Concerns
  4. MS Dhoni To Play As Uncapped Player For CSK In IPL 2025? BCCI Might Bring Back Old Rule: Report
  5. Samoa vs Fiji Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 2
Football News
  1. Man United Vs Fulham: Red Devils Start Off With A Win - In Pics
  2. Ulm 0-4 Bayern Munich: Thomas Muller's Double Helps Vincent Kompany Make Winning Start
  3. Le Havre 1-4 Paris-Saint-Germain: Les Parisiens Start Title Defence Emphatic Late Win
  4. Manchester United 1-0 Fulham: Joshua Zirkzee The Hero On Red Devils Debut
  5. Pressure – What Pressure? Manchester United New Boy Joshua Zirkzee Shrugs Off Debut Nerves
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Rallies To Reach Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Sumit Nagal Joins India For World Group I Tie Against Sweden; Yuki Bhambri Withdraws
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Strolls Into Quarters After Marta Kostyuk Triumph
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out Of Cincinnati Open After Shock Loss To Gael Monfils
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP: Teen Girl Raped By School Teacher, Dies After Months Of Treatment
  2. Gurugram: Bomb Threat Via E-Mail At Ambience Mall; Police, Bomb Squad Present
  3. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: IMA Strike Underway; Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Reaches CBI Office
  4. Kedarnath Trek Route, Damaged By Landslides, Repaired; Reopened For Pilgrims
  5. Lightning Strikes Kill 3 Women, 7 Others Injured In Chhattisgarh; Compensation Announced
Entertainment News
  1. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  2. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  4. Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024 Full Winners List: '12th Fail' Bags Best Film, Kartik Aaryan Wins Best Actor Award
  5. Taylor Swift Stuns In New 'Midnights' Bodysuit At London's Wembley Stadium, Sparks Fan Frenzy And Theories
US News
  1. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  2. Taylor Swift Stuns In New 'Midnights' Bodysuit At London's Wembley Stadium, Sparks Fan Frenzy And Theories
  3. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  4. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
World News
  1. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  2. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  3. French Pilot Dies After Jet Crashes Into Sea During Airshow | On Cam
  4. Wars, A Mockery Of The Freedoms For Which They Are Fought
  5. Ukrainian Officials Urge Civilians To Evacuate Eastern City Of Pokrovsk As Russian Troops Close In
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  2. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: IMA Strike Underway; Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Reaches CBI Office
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  4. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  5. Trouble For Siddaramaiah As Karnataka Governor Gives Nod To Prosecute CM In MUDA Scam
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 17, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know