Dhanteras 2024: Date, Timings, And Significance

Diwali is a beautiful festival of lights that celebrates light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. It is a festival that celebrates Lord Rama and his arrival to Ayodhya after Vanavas (14 years of exile) with his wife Sita and brother Laxmana after killing evil Ravana. Diwali is a celebration of five days and the first day is marked as Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi. It is one of the most important days in Hindu tradition and is associated with the worship of Lord Dhanvantri (Doctor of Gods), wealth, prosperity, and good health.

Dhanteras: Date and timing

Dhanteras, ‘Dhan’ means wealth, and ‘Teras’ means thirteen days of the lunar calendar. Dhanteras falls on the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour across the country. The festival Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali and is dedicated to wealth, health, joy, and prosperity. It is believed that to welcome Mata Laxmi and Lord Kuber, it is mandatory and auspicious to buy something new; it could be gold, silver, utensils, a broom, gold coins, a vehicle, etc.

Dhanteras Date: 29 October 2024

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: 6:31 PM - 8:13 PM

Duration: 1 hr 14 mins

Dhanteras is a celebration of spiritual victory, and on this auspicious day, devotees seek the blessing and worship of Mata Laxmi, Lord Ganesh, Kuber, and Dhanvantri and pray for good health and fortune. Whether it’s through the worship of Lord Dhanvantari for health or Goddess Lakshmi for wealth, Dhanteras is a day for gratitude and optimism, Dhanteras is a day for gratitude and optimism, setting the tone for the joyful celebrations of Diwali that follow.

History and Significance of Dhanteras