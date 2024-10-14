Brand Studio

Dhanteras 2024: Date, Timings, And Significance

Know about the date, timings, and rich history of Dhanteras 2024, the festival of wealth and health.

Dhanteras 2024: Date, Timings, And Significance
Diwali is a beautiful festival of lights that celebrates light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. It is a festival that celebrates Lord Rama and his arrival to Ayodhya after Vanavas (14 years of exile) with his wife Sita and brother Laxmana after killing evil Ravana. Diwali is a celebration of five days and the first day is marked as Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi. It is one of the most important days in Hindu tradition and is associated with the worship of Lord Dhanvantri (Doctor of Gods), wealth, prosperity, and good health.

Dhanteras: Date and timing

Dhanteras, ‘Dhan’ means wealth, and ‘Teras’ means thirteen days of the lunar calendar. Dhanteras falls on the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour across the country. The festival Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali and is dedicated to wealth, health, joy, and prosperity. It is believed that to welcome Mata Laxmi and Lord Kuber, it is mandatory and auspicious to buy something new; it could be gold, silver, utensils, a broom, gold coins, a vehicle, etc.

  • Dhanteras Date: 29 October 2024

  • Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: 6:31 PM - 8:13 PM

  • Duration: 1 hr 14 mins

Dhanteras is a celebration of spiritual victory, and on this auspicious day, devotees seek the blessing and worship of Mata Laxmi, Lord Ganesh, Kuber, and Dhanvantri and pray for good health and fortune. Whether it’s through the worship of Lord Dhanvantari for health or Goddess Lakshmi for wealth, Dhanteras is a day for gratitude and optimism, Dhanteras is a day for gratitude and optimism, setting the tone for the joyful celebrations of Diwali that follow.

History and Significance of Dhanteras

info_icon

According to ancient texts and legends, the story of Dhanteras is dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari, the physician of the gods and the divine incarnation associated with Ayurveda and healing (an incarnation of Lord Vishnu). According to Hindu mythology, during the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan), Lord Dhanvantari emerged from the ocean with the nectar of immortality (Amrita) and a pot of medicinal herbs. His appearance symbolizes the importance of good health and well-being, which is why Dhanteras is also celebrated as National Ayurveda Day in India.

Another popular legend revolves around the 16-year-old son of King Hima. According to the story, it was predicted that he would die on the fourth day of his marriage due to a snake bite. However, his devoted wife laid out a clever plan to save him. She surrounded their room with gold, silver, and other precious metals and kept him awake by telling stories and singing songs all night. When Yama, the god of death, arrived in the form of a serpent, he was blinded by the brilliance of the gold and unable to enter the room. Thus, King Hima’s son was saved, and this legend is believed to be the reason why people buy gold and silver on Dhanteras.

Rituals of Dhanteras

info_icon

The beauty of Indian culture and ritual is alluring and heartwarming. Devotees on the day of Dhanteras clean their homes, take a bath, and make beautiful rangoli (either with the colour or with the flower) for Laxmi Mata. Making rangoli at home or the entrance during that day is considered pure and welcomes prosperity into the home. It is believed that Laxmi Mata visits the home of the devotees during the night.

The devotees worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi together and seek their blessing. On the crucial day, a special lamp is lit in the evening, usually near the Tulsi plant, which is believed to drive away evil spirits and attract positive energy. The devotees recite Dhanteras Katha, light diyas, offer sweets, flowers, and fruits, chant mantras and offer puja to goddess Laxmi, Lord Ganesh, Dhanvantri, and Kuber to seek blessings for good health, wealth, and prosperity.

The day is considered auspicious for buying something new to ensure the blessing of good fortune throughout the year. Homes and offices are illuminated with numerous diyas (earthen lamps), especially in the evening, to banish darkness and invite light and positivity. These lamps are placed at entrances and windows to guide Goddess Lakshmi into the home.

Dhanteras Jewellery Shopping
info_icon

Dhanteras is a celebration that intertwines wealth, health, and prosperity, kicking off the vibrant festival of Diwali. This year, celebrate Dhanteras and enjoy the auspicious day with your family and friends, shop more, eat more, and enjoy more.

Happy Dhanteras!

