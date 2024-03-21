Brand Studio

Holi celebrations in Nandgaon are vibrant and unique, steeped in rich cultural traditions. Historically, Holi in Nandgaon commemorates the playful interactions between Lord Krishna and the Gopis of Vrindavan. According to legends, Lord Krishna would visit Nandgaon and playfully tease the gopis by drenching them in colored water, leading to the tradition of Lathmar Holi, where women playfully beat men with sticks while men try to shield themselves.

Holi in Nandgaon attracts visitors from all over, offering a unique blend of tradition, spirituality, and joyous revelry.

Outlook India traversed the narrow streets of Nandgaon to immerse in the festivities of Holi and witness the bustling preparations leading up to the celebration.

Photo: [Syed Ayan Mojib/Outlook India]
info_icon

A billboard placed at the road connecting Barsana-Nandgaon greets devotees of Nand Baba and visitors from different regions who come to witness the uniquely wild and vibrant celebrations of the festival of color.

Photo: [Syed Ayan Mojib/Outlook India]
info_icon

Men with their clothes splashed with colors, joyously share colors as they get ready for the playful chaos of Holi. Laughter fills the air as friends and family gather, eager to drench each other in the spirit of this vibrant and festive occasion.

Photo: [Syed Ayan Mojib/Outlook India]
info_icon

Jo jitna natkhat hai, utni natkhat uski holi

Aate-jaate raahgeeron se dekho kar rahe thitholi!

Young boys standing with their water guns pose as they are ready to splash colors on people passing through the narrow streets leading to Nand Baba Mandir in Nandgaon, Mathura.

Photo: [Syed Ayan Mojib/Outlook India]
info_icon

Immersed in the vibrant colors of Holi, people celebrate joyously at Nand Baba Mandir, manifesting the spirit of togetherness and festivity in Nandgaon. Nand Baba Mandir is located on the top of the Nandishwar Hills. The Holi festival in Nandgaon, also called Nandgaon ki Holi or Nandgaon Barsane ki Holi, is known worldwide. It's celebrated on a large scale in both Nandgaon and Barsana.

Photo: [Syed Ayan Mojib/Outlook India]
info_icon

People joyfully dance and celebrate the pre-Holi festivities, completely immersed in the vibrant colors ahead of the Holi at the premise of Nand Bhavan in Nandgaon.

Photo: [Syed Ayan Mojib/Outlook India]
info_icon

A woman from New York, USA poses for a photograph with a trans person as they happily play with the colors ahead of the Holi at Nand Bhawan in Nandgaon. Thousands of people from India and around the world visit Nandgaon to partake in its special festivities. What makes Nandgaon's Holi unique is that it occurs a few days before the official Holi date.

Photo: [Syed Ayan Mojib/Outlook India]
info_icon
kahin pade na mohabbat ki maar holi meiñ, ada se prem karo dil se pyaar holi meiñ

A Polish woman happily getting colored ahead of the Holi at Nand Bhawan in Nandgaon.

Photo: [Syed Ayan Mojib/Outlook India]
info_icon

Exhausted but content!

After a spirited Holi celebration, people from different corners of India come together, sharing laughter and exhaustion. Their faces and clothes are a vibrant mess of colors, symbolizing the joy and togetherness that festivals like Holi bring to communities across the nation.

Photo: [Syed Ayan Mojib/Outlook India]
info_icon

