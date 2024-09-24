UPI On The Edge: Majority Of Users May Abandon Platform Over Potential Transaction Fees

As a core part of India’s digital economy, UPI’s design lets over 77 mobile apps and 550 banks work together smoothly. Managed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), UPI supports more than 350 million users and 340 million merchant QR codes across the country. UPI’s flexibility makes payments easy for millions of people with mobile phones. However, a recent survey by LocalCircles shows that most UPI users would stop using it if a transaction fee is introduced. The survey, which got responses from 42,000 people across 308 districts, reveals how such a fee could affect UPI’s future in India.