The AI Revolution In Science: Unleashing Potential Or Sowing Confusion?

The second illusion, exploratory breadth, refers to the misconception that AI explores all possible hypotheses when, in reality, it only considers a limited set of those that fit within its design. This can create blind spots, AI is only as good as the data it’s trained on and the assumptions in its models. As AI takes over more research tasks, there is a danger that researchers may become overly reliant on these tools, potentially missing out on alternative ideas or new approaches that AI isn’t programmed to explore.