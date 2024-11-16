Teach For India Launches Arts Fellowship To Transform Education

Teach For India, a non-profit committed to addressing educational inequity, has introduced the Arts Fellowship, a new initiative designed to integrate arts into education and build leadership skills among fellows.
This program is the second addition to Teach For India’s flagship two-year Fellowship Program, which places young professionals in under-resourced classrooms across India. The Arts Fellowship aims to help children explore art forms deeply and develop a lifelong appreciation for creativity. Applications for the full-time, paid fellowship will begin on January 6, 2025.
Reflecting on Teach For India’s journey, founder and CEO Shaheen Mistri said, “Looking back at 15 years of impact, it’s been a truly rewarding experience. With 1,000 Fellows and 5,000 Alumni reaching 50 million children nationwide, we’ve been dedicated to narrowing the education gap and building a nation of leaders.”
Speaking about the new program, Mistri added, “The Arts Fellowship will allow students to immerse themselves in local and global art forms, fostering creativity, pride, and compassion. We hope this initiative will help them lead with a vision for societal change.”
Teach For India’s mission is to ensure that every child in India receives an excellent education. The organization envisions a future where leadership, creativity, and equity are at the core of education, helping to eliminate poverty and create opportunities for all.
Through its existing two-year Fellowship Program, the organization equips young leaders with tools to drive change in underprivileged classrooms and the broader education system. The addition of the Arts Fellowship is expected to expand this impact, using arts as a medium to inspire critical thinking, empathy, and innovation.
By combining leadership development with an appreciation for arts and culture, Teach For India is taking a significant step toward holistic education.
Aspiring candidates can find more details about the Arts Fellowship on Teach For India’s official website starting in January 2025.
