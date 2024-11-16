Blogs

Teach For India Launches Arts Fellowship To Transform Education

Teach For India introduces Arts Fellowship to promote creativity and leadership in education, tackling inequity innovatively.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Representational Image
Teach For India Launches Arts Fellowship To Transform Education
info_icon

Teach For India, a non-profit committed to addressing educational inequity, has introduced the Arts Fellowship, a new initiative designed to integrate arts into education and build leadership skills among fellows.

This program is the second addition to Teach For India’s flagship two-year Fellowship Program, which places young professionals in under-resourced classrooms across India. The Arts Fellowship aims to help children explore art forms deeply and develop a lifelong appreciation for creativity. Applications for the full-time, paid fellowship will begin on January 6, 2025.

Reflecting on Teach For India’s journey, founder and CEO Shaheen Mistri said, “Looking back at 15 years of impact, it’s been a truly rewarding experience. With 1,000 Fellows and 5,000 Alumni reaching 50 million children nationwide, we’ve been dedicated to narrowing the education gap and building a nation of leaders.”

Speaking about the new program, Mistri added, “The Arts Fellowship will allow students to immerse themselves in local and global art forms, fostering creativity, pride, and compassion. We hope this initiative will help them lead with a vision for societal change.”

Teach For India’s mission is to ensure that every child in India receives an excellent education. The organization envisions a future where leadership, creativity, and equity are at the core of education, helping to eliminate poverty and create opportunities for all.

Through its existing two-year Fellowship Program, the organization equips young leaders with tools to drive change in underprivileged classrooms and the broader education system. The addition of the Arts Fellowship is expected to expand this impact, using arts as a medium to inspire critical thinking, empathy, and innovation.

By combining leadership development with an appreciation for arts and culture, Teach For India is taking a significant step toward holistic education.

Aspiring candidates can find more details about the Arts Fellowship on Teach For India’s official website starting in January 2025.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Undergoes Scans In Australia Amid Injury Concerns - Report
  2. India Tour Of Australia 2024: Shubman Gill Fractures Left Thumb, Doubtful For Perth Test
  3. Ranji Trophy: Shami's Seven-wicket Comeback Hands Bengal Thrilling Win Over MP
  4. IND Vs RSA 4th T20I: Samson, Tilak Smash Splendid Centuries As Records Tumble In Johannesburg
  5. 'Los Angeles Doesn't Have A Cricket Venue,' So What? LA28 Chairman Is Ready To Find The Right Place
Football News
  1. CONCACAF Nations League Quarter-finals Leg 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch
  2. Italy Vs France, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 6 Fixture
  3. Finland Vs Greece, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 6 Fixture
  4. Israel vs Belgium Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Nations League Matchday 6
  5. Honduras 2-0 Mexico, CONCACAF Nations League: El Tri Boss Aguirre Struck By Beer Can After Defeat
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Casper Ruud, Semi-Final 2 Live Streaming, ATP Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch Tennis Match
  2. ATP Finals: Ruud Survives Rublev Test To Enter Semis, Knocks Alcaraz Out
  3. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Swiatek, Raducanu Help Poland, Great Britain Advance
  4. Alexander Zverev Vs Taylor Fritz Live Streaming, ATP Finals: When, Where To Watch 1st Semi-Final On TV And Online
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Perfect Zverev Downs Alcaraz To Reach Semi-finals
Hockey News
  1. Senior Hockey National Championship 2024: Odisha Beat Haryana To Claim First-Ever Title
  2. India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When And Where To Watch
  3. India 3-0 China Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Unbeaten IND Thrash CHN In Rajgir
  4. IND 3-0 CHN, Women's ACT 2024: Unbeaten India Dominate China In Rajgir To Top Table
  5. KOR Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: South Korea Claim First Win With 4-0 Victory Over Thailand

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kashmir: Teenagers' Deaths In SUV Crash Spark Calls For Action On Underage Driving
  2. PM Modi Begins 5-Day Visit To Nigeria, Guyana And Brazil
  3. Baba Siddique Case: Punjab Police Arrest Suspect In Connection To NCP Leader Murder
  4. Day In Pics: November 16, 2024
  5. Jhansi Hospital Fire, Delhi Pollution, Trump Cabinet Picks And More | November 16 News Wrap
Entertainment News
  1. Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah Dies Of Liver Failure
  2. Deadpool & Wolverine On Disney+ Hotstar To Freedom at Midnight On SonyLiv – Top 5 OTT Picks For This Weekend
  3. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  4. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  5. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
US News
  1. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  2. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  3. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  4. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  5. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
World News
  1. Georgia: Election Chief Doused In Paint As Protests Continue Following Parliamentary Vote
  2. Jhansi Hospital Fire, Delhi Pollution, Trump Cabinet Picks And More | November 16 News Wrap
  3. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  4. Sexual Abuse, Rape Used As Weapons Of War In Sudan | War Against Women
  5. US To Return 1,440 Stolen Antiquities Valued Rs 83 Crores To India
Latest Stories
  1. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  2. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws
  4. Horoscope For November 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Delhi Enters Day 4 Of 'Severe' AQI; Govt Announces Staggered Timings For Employees
  6. Weekly Horoscope For November 17th To November 23rd: Learn About The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Highlights: 'El Gallo' Beats Legend By Unanimous Decision In One-Sided Bout; Netflix Stream Unwieldy
  8. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 4 Round 5: Bengal Beat MP By 11 Runs; Karnataka, Vidarbha, Kerala All Settle For Draws