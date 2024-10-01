Sonam Wangchuk's Detention: Ladakh's Fight For Climate Justice

The ongoing protests carry the message that the people of Ladakh will not play the part of mere spectators in their own story, or perhaps the condition in Ladakh is too critical for them to passively witness and wait in patience. They are actively standing up to protect their land, their rights, and their future. Their demands are reasonable as they are asking for what any community in a democratic society should be entitled to A say in how their region is governed, protection for their unique culture, and sustainable development that doesn't destroy their environment is not too much to ask for. The protesters are fighting for statehood and the preservation of their unique way of life, one that is deeply connected to the land they call home.