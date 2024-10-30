Reception Desk Personnel At Bhubaneswar Police Stations To Wear Body Cameras To Check Behaviour

The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate in Odisha has mandated all personnel at reception desks of police stations to wear body cameras to monitor the conduct of both the police officers and visitors. This initiative follows allegations of misconduct, including an incident of alleged sexual harassment of a woman and the reported mistreatment of an army officer by policemen at the Bharatpur police station. Additionally, a recent incident involved a woman allegedly misbehaving with police personnel at the Khandagiri police station.
Some police stations in Bhubaneswar started implementing the directive on Sunday, as per a police officer. In a bid to increase transparency and accountability, Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh directed all reception desk personnel to wear body cameras to observe police behavior with visitors. The commissionerate shared on X (formerly Twitter) that this step will help in fostering accountability and transparency within the police force.
Police personnel have been sensitized to engage with visitors politely, empathetically, and within the framework of the law. “Body cameras will deliver real-time alerts to the control room, improving our response. The audio-visual recordings will be preserved for at least one month. We are in the process of upgrading the existing body cameras to make them state-of-the-art,” the post added.
It was frequently alleged that appropriate behavior was not extended to people visiting the police stations. Concurrently, complaints also surfaced regarding visitors who allegedly misbehaved with police personnel. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar, Pinak Mishra, said that body cameras have been issued to multiple police stations, allowing conversations to be recorded to address these concerns effectively.
This move aims to reinforce a respectful environment at police stations, ensuring both police officers and visitors adhere to expected standards of behavior. By holding all parties accountable, the Commissionerate hopes to foster a more professional and transparent atmosphere, ultimately improving public trust in law enforcement interactions.
The decision to implement body cameras at police station reception desks marks a significant step in bridging trust between the police and the public. By preserving recordings for a month, the Commissionerate aims to hold both officers and visitors accountable, ensuring fair treatment. As they upgrade to more advanced devices, the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police continue to prioritize a safe and respectful environment for all citizens.
(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)