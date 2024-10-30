Reception Desk Personnel At Bhubaneswar Police Stations To Wear Body Cameras To Check Behaviour

The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate in Odisha has mandated all personnel at reception desks of police stations to wear body cameras to monitor the conduct of both the police officers and visitors. This initiative follows allegations of misconduct, including an incident of alleged sexual harassment of a woman and the reported mistreatment of an army officer by policemen at the Bharatpur police station. Additionally, a recent incident involved a woman allegedly misbehaving with police personnel at the Khandagiri police station.