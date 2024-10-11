Nobel Peace Prize Announced Amid Global Conflicts And Turmoil

The Nobel Peace Prize comes with a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (about $1 million). Unlike other Nobel prizes, which are announced in Stockholm, the Peace Prize is decided in Oslo by a five-member committee dedicated to honoring peace efforts worldwide. The Nobel season will conclude on Monday with the announcement of the economics prize, formally known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. This prize represents Alfred Nobel’s goal of recognizing important work that benefits humanity and improves knowledge in economics and other areas. It highlights how research can help raise living standards and boost economic health around the world.