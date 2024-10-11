Blogs

Nobel Peace Prize Announced Amid Global Conflicts And Turmoil

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded as conflicts rage worldwide, recognizing efforts to promote peace and unity across nations.

The Noble Prize Medallion
Nobel Peace Prize Announced Amid Global Conflicts And Turmoil
info_icon

The Nobel Peace Prize is set to be announced against a backdrop of ongoing conflicts around the world, particularly in the Middle East, Ukraine, and Sudan. Alfred Nobel, in his will, specified that the prize should honor efforts toward "fraternity between nations," reducing standing armies, and promoting peace congresses. Since 1901, a total of 104 prizes have been awarded, primarily to individuals and organizations committed to peace.

Last year, the prize was awarded to Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi, recognized for her advocacy for women's rights, democracy, and opposition to the death penalty. The Nobel committee emphasized this award as a tribute to the many people protesting against the oppressive policies of Iran's regime.

However, given the current global conflicts, the Norwegian Nobel Committee might choose not to award a prize this year, a decision not made since 1972.

In the Middle East, violence has surged, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths over the past year, including many women and children. The conflict escalated after a deadly Hamas-led raid into Israel on October 7, 2023, resulting in around 1,200 fatalities, mostly civilians. In Gaza, more than 42,000 people have reportedly died, with over half being women and children. The conflict in Lebanon has also seen over 1,400 deaths and around 1 million people displaced since September, following intensified Israeli military operations against Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine, now nearing its third winter since Russia's invasion, has resulted in staggering casualties. The U.N. reports over 11,000 civilian deaths, excluding many unreported cases, particularly in occupied territories. Western estimates suggest Russian military casualties may reach around 600,000, with approximately 150,000 deaths.

In Sudan, a devastating 17-month war has claimed over 20,000 lives and displaced more than 8 million people, compounding existing humanitarian crises.

The Nobel Peace Prize comes with a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (about $1 million). Unlike other Nobel prizes, which are announced in Stockholm, the Peace Prize is decided in Oslo by a five-member committee dedicated to honoring peace efforts worldwide. The Nobel season will conclude on Monday with the announcement of the economics prize, formally known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. This prize represents Alfred Nobel’s goal of recognizing important work that benefits humanity and improves knowledge in economics and other areas. It highlights how research can help raise living standards and boost economic health around the world.

(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Australia, Women's T20 WC 2024 Highlights: AUS-W Dismantle PAK-W To Win By 9 Wickets
  2. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Megan Schutt Overtakes Nida Dar To Become Highest Wicket-Taker In WT20Is
  3. Pakistan Vs Australia, Women's T20 WC: AUS-W Thrash PAK-W By Nine Wickets, Move Closer To Semis
  4. India Squad For New Zealand Tests: Rohit To Lead, Bumrah Vice Captain, Shami Still Missing
  5. New Zealand Tour Of India 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Bruno Fernandes Relishing Portugal Challenge With Man United 'Not In A Positive Moment'
  2. Tottenham Hotspur Star Son Heung-Min's Father Fined For Violating Child Welfare Law At South Korea Academy
  3. India Vs Vietnam, International Friendly Preview: Manolo Marquez Aims For First Win As Blue Tigers Coach
  4. Chelsea's Cole Palmer And Enzo Maresca Win September’s Premier League Awards
  5. Chile 1-2 Brazil: Dorival Junior Expects Selecao To Qualify For FIFA World Cup 2026
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic To Monitor Jakub Mensik After Fighting Back In Quarter-final
  2. Wuhan Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen To Face Wang Xinyu In First All-Chinese WTA 1000 Semi-Final
  3. Shanghai Masters: Serbian Novak Djokovic Survives Jakub Mensik Scare To Reach Semi-Final
  4. World Tennis League 2024 Season 3 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Magdalena Frech: Belarusian Enters Third Consecutive Wuhan Open Semi-final
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Express Train Collides With Goods Train In Tamil Nadu, Fire Erupts In Two Coaches
  2. All Is Well, Had Another Event To Attend: Ajit Pawar On Leaving Cabinet Meet Early
  3. PM Modi Meets Canadian Counterpart Justin Trudeau At Laos
  4. Raavan As A Symbol Resistance
  5. Being Raavan
Entertainment News
  1. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  2. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  3. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  4. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  5. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
US News
  1. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
  2. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  3. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  4. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  5. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
World News
  1. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
  2. Massive Data Breach: 31 Million Passwords Leaked In Internet Archive Cyberattack
  3. Northern Lights Dazzle Across The Globe Amid Solar Storm | In Photos
  4. Japanese Organisation Nihon Hidankyo Wins 2024 Nobel Peace Prize
  5. IDF Displays Seized Hezbollah And Iranian Weapons Amid Mideast Tensions | In Photos
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures