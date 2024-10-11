Nobel Peace Prize Announced Amid Global Conflicts And Turmoil

The Nobel Peace Prize is set to be announced against a backdrop of ongoing conflicts around the world, particularly in the Middle East, Ukraine, and Sudan. Alfred Nobel, in his will, specified that the prize should honor efforts toward "fraternity between nations," reducing standing armies, and promoting peace congresses. Since 1901, a total of 104 prizes have been awarded, primarily to individuals and organizations committed to peace.
Last year, the prize was awarded to Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi, recognized for her advocacy for women's rights, democracy, and opposition to the death penalty. The Nobel committee emphasized this award as a tribute to the many people protesting against the oppressive policies of Iran's regime.
However, given the current global conflicts, the Norwegian Nobel Committee might choose not to award a prize this year, a decision not made since 1972.
In the Middle East, violence has surged, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths over the past year, including many women and children. The conflict escalated after a deadly Hamas-led raid into Israel on October 7, 2023, resulting in around 1,200 fatalities, mostly civilians. In Gaza, more than 42,000 people have reportedly died, with over half being women and children. The conflict in Lebanon has also seen over 1,400 deaths and around 1 million people displaced since September, following intensified Israeli military operations against Hezbollah.
Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine, now nearing its third winter since Russia's invasion, has resulted in staggering casualties. The U.N. reports over 11,000 civilian deaths, excluding many unreported cases, particularly in occupied territories. Western estimates suggest Russian military casualties may reach around 600,000, with approximately 150,000 deaths.
In Sudan, a devastating 17-month war has claimed over 20,000 lives and displaced more than 8 million people, compounding existing humanitarian crises.
The Nobel Peace Prize comes with a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (about $1 million). Unlike other Nobel prizes, which are announced in Stockholm, the Peace Prize is decided in Oslo by a five-member committee dedicated to honoring peace efforts worldwide. The Nobel season will conclude on Monday with the announcement of the economics prize, formally known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. This prize represents Alfred Nobel’s goal of recognizing important work that benefits humanity and improves knowledge in economics and other areas. It highlights how research can help raise living standards and boost economic health around the world.
(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)