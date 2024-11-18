Climate Change: More Rain In Gujarat, Less In Himalayas

Coastal regions and parts of the eastern Himalayas may face wet-bulb temperatures exceeding 31°C, endangering human health, increasing heat-related illnesses, and reducing labor productivity. These extreme conditions emphasize the urgent need for climate adaptation measures, including improved healthcare systems and stronger infrastructure. As global leaders discuss climate financing at the UN conference in Azerbaijan, this analysis underscores the need for India to address region-specific climate risks urgently. Strategies must include managing excess rainfall in western states, mitigating rainfall deficits in the Himalayas, and enhancing resilience to safeguard lives, livelihoods, ecosystems, and future generations against escalating climate impacts.