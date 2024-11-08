Chhath Puja: Devotees Across Bihar Offer Prayers To Rising Sun

On Thursday, Chief Minister Kumar and Union Minister and BJP President J.P. Nadda took a steamer ride along the Ganga to observe the Chhath festivities along the riverbanks. Kumar had offered 'arghya' to the setting sun at his residence before accompanying Nadda on the steamer journey. Nadda, who often fondly remembers his early years in Patna, arrived in the city on Thursday afternoon to experience the vibrant Chhath Puja celebrations.