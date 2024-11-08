Chhath Puja: Devotees Across Bihar Offer Prayers To Rising Sun

Thousands of devotees across Bihar gathered to offer morning prayers to the rising sun on Friday, marking the conclusion of the four-day Chhath Puja, with notable participation from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other prominent leaders.
In Patna, lakhs of worshippers assembled along the Ganga river and other water bodies, where they performed the ritual of offering 'arghya' to the sun god. Chief Minister Kumar joined the celebrations at his official residence at 1 Anne Marg, accompanied by his family members, where they offered their own 'arghya' to the rising sun.
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan also observed the ritual, offering 'arghya' from his residence in Krishnapuri, Patna. In a message posted on X, Paswan shared, "On the fourth day of Chhath Puja, offered 'arghya' to the rising sun with the entire family."
In preparation for Bihar’s largest festival, the Patna district administration set up extensive safety measures across over 100 ghats along the Ganga. Medical camps were stationed at several ghats, with additional security deployed under the supervision of Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra, who visited multiple ghats early on Friday to review the arrangements.
On Thursday, Chief Minister Kumar and Union Minister and BJP President J.P. Nadda took a steamer ride along the Ganga to observe the Chhath festivities along the riverbanks. Kumar had offered 'arghya' to the setting sun at his residence before accompanying Nadda on the steamer journey. Nadda, who often fondly remembers his early years in Patna, arrived in the city on Thursday afternoon to experience the vibrant Chhath Puja celebrations.
The four-day festival, which began on November 5 with the 'nahay-khay' ritual, concluded on Friday. Observed on the sixth day of Kartik Shukla and six days post-Diwali, Chhath Puja is a time for worshippers to honor Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God, seeking their blessings for family prosperity and well-being.
Chhath Puja embodies a deep connection between humanity and nature, celebrating the life-giving energy of the Sun and the nurturing presence of Chhathi Maiya. Beyond its religious significance, the festival fosters a sense of unity and community as families, friends, and neighbors come together to support one another in their rituals and prayers.
