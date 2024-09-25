Blogs

Biden Will Be Most Proud Of Deepening Partnership With India: White House

John Kirby, White House National Security Communications Advisor, highlighted the deepening partnership during a press briefing. He noted that President Joe Biden, when reflecting on his time in office, would likely be proud of strengthening ties with India.

US President Joe Biden
The relationship between India and the United States is “strong and getting stronger,” according to the White House. John Kirby, White House National Security Communications Advisor, highlighted the deepening partnership during a press briefing. He noted that President Joe Biden, when reflecting on his time in office, would likely be proud of strengthening ties with India.

Kirby explained that Biden has put a lot of effort into building ties with India and working closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We have elevated our strategic partnership to the highest level,” Kirby said, mentioning that the collaboration extends to defense, making both nations safer, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. He also pointed out that Biden appreciates the perspective Modi brings to their discussions, recognizing India as one of the world’s most vibrant democracies.

Under Biden’s leadership, the Quad which includes Australia, Japan, India, and the US has been elevated to the leader level, reflecting the importance of India as a key partner. Kirby said that India’s role in the Quad is significant not just in security matters, but also in areas like technology, clean energy, and economic cooperation. This broad partnership has contributed to the overall strengthening of ties between the two countries.

Recently, Biden hosted a Quad summit in Wilmington, Delaware, bringing together PM Modi and other leaders to discuss these shared goals. Kirby also mentioned that India’s involvement in the Quad has been vital in multiple areas, showcasing how strong the connection between the countries has become.

On September 21, Biden spoke to the world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly, delivering what is expected to be his last speech as President. The US is getting ready for elections on November 5, where voters will choose between the current Vice President Kamala Harris, running for the Democratic Party, and former President Donald Trump, who is the Republican candidate.

Biden, who decided not to run for re-election has passed the leadership torch to Harris, who is the first woman of Indian and Black heritage to be nominated as a presidential candidate in the US. In his UN address, Biden reflected on his 50 years of public service and emphasized the importance of leadership being about serving the people.

As the US approaches its next chapter, the strong and growing partnership with India stands as one of the key parts of Biden’s presidency.

(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)

