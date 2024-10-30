Blogs

Ayodhya Ram Temple’s First Diwali: 2.8 Million Diyas To Illuminate The Saryu River

Ayodhya's Ram Temple is set for its first Diwali with 28 lakh eco-friendly diyas along the Saryu River, aiming to set a world record.

Saryu River Ghats
Ayodhya Ram Temple's First Diwali: 2.8 Million Diyas To Illuminate The Saryu River
Ayodhya Ram Mandir is approaching its first ever Diwali celebration at the new Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. Preparations for the eighth Deepotsav, organized by the Uttar Pradesh government, have begun with the decoration of the temple. This year’s celebration will be bigger and more environmentally friendly, with plans to set a world record by lighting 2.8 million diyas along the Saryu River. Special eco-friendly lamps will be used to light up the Ram temple, helping to reduce soot and stains on its structure. The decorations at the temple have been divided into sections, with each section given specific tasks. Retired IG Ashu Shukla from Bihar is in charge of lighting, decorations at the entrance, and keeping the area clean.

The temple trust, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, aims to make Ayodhya a symbol of devotion, cleanliness, and environmental awareness this Diwali. For the occasion, the temple will be open for visitors from October 29 to November 1, allowing a view of the elaborate decorations from Gate No. 4B. T This year’s festival aims to promote environmental care along with devotion, turning Ayodhya into a global spectacle.

Preparation for Deepotsav has mobilized over 30,000 volunteers who will arrange diyas across 55 ghats along the Saryu river. More than 2,000 supervisors, coordinators, and ghat managers are overseeing these efforts. Volunteers from 14 colleges, 37 inter-colleges, and 40 NGOs are involved in creating displays, including a stunning Swastik formation at Ram Ki Paidi’s ghat number 10, crafted with 80,000 diyas by over 150 dedicated volunteers. On October 30, the lighting of 2.8 million diyas on Chhoti Diwali will set a new world record, with volunteers dressed in attire featuring QR codes arranging diyas in 16x16 grids, each grid containing 256 diyas.

The organizers have made provisions for clean drinking water, food, and rest stations at the ghats to support volunteers. Deputy Registrar Dinesh Kumar Maurya has coordinated with the Municipal Corporation to maintain cleanliness, while each diya will be meticulously filled with 30 ml of mustard oil, with final preparations completed by October 28. Counting of the diyas will follow on October 29.

A notable event at the temple was the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla earlier in January, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who emphasized building a strong, capable India beyond the physical construction of the grand mandir. This Deepotsav, Ayodhya’s Diwali celebrations will not only honor the cultural heritage but also underscore the spirit of community, environmental responsibility, and faith that the temple symbolizes.

(This story is a reworked version of a PTI feed)

