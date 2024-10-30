Ayodhya Ram Temple’s First Diwali: 2.8 Million Diyas To Illuminate The Saryu River

Ayodhya Ram Mandir is approaching its first ever Diwali celebration at the new Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. Preparations for the eighth Deepotsav, organized by the Uttar Pradesh government, have begun with the decoration of the temple. This year’s celebration will be bigger and more environmentally friendly, with plans to set a world record by lighting 2.8 million diyas along the Saryu River. Special eco-friendly lamps will be used to light up the Ram temple, helping to reduce soot and stains on its structure. The decorations at the temple have been divided into sections, with each section given specific tasks. Retired IG Ashu Shukla from Bihar is in charge of lighting, decorations at the entrance, and keeping the area clean.