Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Proposes Merging Schools With Low Enrolment

Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona suggests merging schools with low enrolment to improve educational quality, focusing on infrastructure and access.

Arunachal Pradesh School
Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Proposes Merging Schools With Low Enrolment
Arunachal Pradesh's Education Minister, Pasang Dorjee Sona, has proposed merging state-run schools with low enrolment as a practical solution to several persistent challenges in the public education system. According to Sona, this move, if executed based on infrastructure, land availability, and access to basic amenities, can greatly improve the quality of education across the state. He stressed that the merging process must be approached pragmatically, ensuring that logistical needs are met to provide better opportunities for students.

While visiting Yingkiong, the headquarters of the Upper Siang district, Sona reiterated the government’s commitment to delivering quality education from the elementary level by consolidating smaller schools. By merging primary-level schools, the government aims to improve school infrastructure, teaching resources, and introducing other critical interventions that will uplift the education standards in the state. This vision aligns with the larger goals discussed during a three-day 'Chintan Shivir' organized by the Education Department in August, where stakeholders brainstormed ways to deliver quality education to every child.

Sona emphasized that the mission to merge schools is part of a broader effort to connect with communities across every district to better understand their needs and concerns. This outreach initiative ensures that the government can implement its educational programs smoothly and without significant barriers. The minister stressed that the merging of schools should be treated as a mission-oriented task, as it directly impacts the future of students across the state.

Mutchu Mithi, the Education Minister's Advisor, further echoed this sentiment, stating that the state's focus is now on improving the quality of education rather than increasing the number of schools. Quality, he noted, would lead to better outcomes for students in the long run.

During Sona’s visit, Upper Siang's Deputy Director of School Education, Duhon Tekseng, presented several requests, including more teachers, the addition of a science stream at Mariyang Government Higher Secondary School, and the renovation of school buildings and teachers’ quarters.

In July, Sona had informed the state assembly that over 600 schools had been closed or merged due to low enrolment. The state of Arunachal Pradesh currently has over 2,800 government-run schools, employing more than 7,600 regular teachers and 5,900 Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers. Despite this, the state faces a shortage of 414 trained graduate teachers (TGTs) and 186 postgraduate teachers (PGTs), particularly in subjects like Mathematics and Science, highlighting the need for further reforms in the education sector.

(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)

