Best Parsi Food Spots In Goa For Navroz

Old Bombay Cafe, in Candolim, is the most popular choice when it comes to finding the perfect spot for Parsi food and indulging in traditional flavours. You can expect a festive atmosphere during Navroz, as this cafe not only provides the best Parsi food but also makes your celebration worth it by offering Irani chai to complement your celebratory spirit. Suppose you are willing to celebrate your Navroj with your family or friends in any Parsi cafe or restaurant. In that case, consider this as it will provide a culinary experience in a nostalgic setting.