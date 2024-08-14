Brand Studio

Best Parsi Food Spots In Goa For Navroz

This article, we will guide you to the best Parsi food spots in Goa, where you can indulge yourself in the gastronomic journey of Parsi foods.

Goa is known for its beaches, vibrant culture, beautiful nature, and seafood, but have you ever wondered about the Parsi culinary experience in Goa? This Navroz also termed the Persian New Year, will be celebrated on August 15, 2024. You must participate in the culinary experience in Goa. Through this article, we will guide you to the best Parsi food spots in Goa, where you can indulge yourself in the gastronomic journey of Parsi foods.

Goa’s Parsi Culinary Gems.

The Parsi community in Goa celebrates Navroz by visiting the fire temple and attending cultural performances and communal feasts. The Parsi population may be small, but its global spirit welcomes this Parsi cuisine. Here is a guide to some famous and notable restaurants and cafes offering authentic Parsi foods in Goa.

Zubin’s Parsi Food and More, Assagao

info_icon

If you are craving the best Parsi food in Goa, then here is the popular destination: Zubin's Parsi Food and More in Assagao. The small but cozy cafe offers popular Parsi dishes, including Chicken Farcha, Patra ni Macchi and Dhansak. They offer an intimate dining experience, ideal for any special occasion. Parsi food lovers must visit this authentic place during Navroz to have outstanding Parsi cuisine.

Specialities: Mutton Dhanksak and Sizzlers.

Nagvekar’s Cafe RUSTOM

info_icon

People who are seeking Parsi cuisine must visit this serene spot, i.e., Nagvekar’s Cafe RUSTOM, in Assagao, which beautifully blends with the essence of Parsi and Goan culture. This historic cafe is a perfect spot to celebrate Navroz with its delectable cuisine, including the savoury Dhansak, crunchy Chicken Farcha, and mutton cutlets. Immerse yourself in this beautiful and warm ambience while savouring the rich flavour of a Parsi meal, and make your Navroz celebration with family and friends worth it.

Specialities: Ravo, Shrewsbury Biscuit, etc.

King's Persian Bistro, Candolim 

info_icon

Nestled in the vibrant area of Candolim, King's Persian Bistro is known for its Persian fare. It not only serves delicious Persian foods but is also a perfectly cozy place to visit for any celebration or occasion, including Navroz. The cafe is better known for its original foods, including Fesenjan and Zereshk Polo, as well as Parsi foods Patra Ni Machhi, Salli Boti, etc. The comfortable and inviting decor, combined with the rich flavors of the cuisine, provides the ideal setting for a memorable Parsi New Year celebration. Whether you're sharing delicacies with family or having a joyful lunch with friends, King's Persian Bistro guarantees a great gastronomic experience.

Specialities: Salli Boti and Chicken Farcha.

The Rice Mill, Morjim

info_icon

Located in the serene environment of Morjim, The Rice Mill provides a delightful blend of rustic atmosphere and delicious Parsi foods. The cafe has been beautifully restored, blending historical elements with modern comforts, making it an ideal location for Navroz celebrations with friends and families. Their menu also provides international varieties and Indian delectable foods with a warm and inviting ambience to suit a wide range of tastes.

Specialities: Dhansak, Parsi style- burger, etc.

Old Bombay Cafe, Candolim

info_icon

Old Bombay Cafe, in Candolim, is the most popular choice when it comes to finding the perfect spot for Parsi food and indulging in traditional flavours. You can expect a festive atmosphere during Navroz, as this cafe not only provides the best Parsi food but also makes your celebration worth it by offering Irani chai to complement your celebratory spirit. Suppose you are willing to celebrate your Navroj with your family or friends in any Parsi cafe or restaurant. In that case, consider this as it will provide a culinary experience in a nostalgic setting.

Specialities: Parsi Pulao, Dhansak, etc.

If you are celebrating Navroz in Goa, make sure to taste Parsi food in beautiful and relaxed environments. Try these recommendations; whether you are a Parsi food enthusiast or a curious food explorer, this will make your Navroz more special, and you will get an unforgettable culinary experience. Happy Navroz!

