7 Most Majestic Durga Puja Pandals In Kolkata You Can't Miss

Located in the heart of Kumartuli, the potter's quarter, this pandal celebrates the artisans who create the stunning idols. The area is known for idol makers in Kolkata, where artisans work year-round to create exquisite idols of Goddess Durga. The pandal's design often pays homage to the craftsmanship of the local potters, showcasing their intricate work and dedication. This year, give it a visit to the place to explore the workshops nearby to see how these idols come to life.

Location: Sarbojanin Durogotsab Committee, 8B, Abhay Mitra St, Sobabazar, Kolkata

The nearest metro station: Sovabazar Metro.

It’s a fact that Kolkata’s Durga Puja celebration has earned UNESCO’s cultural heritage list, so no doubt Kolkata’s Durga Puja is way more special and unimaginable. The Pandals of Durga Puja are more than just temporary spaces; they are creative marvels, often depicting intricate themes, stunning architecture, and vibrant artistry. Visit these epic pandals of Kolkata and witness the largest and most celebrated festival in the City of Joy Kolkata and make your Navratri a memorable one.