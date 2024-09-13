Brand Studio

7 Most Majestic Durga Puja Pandals In Kolkata You Can't Miss

Here are Kolkata's breathtaking Durga Puja pandals with our ultimate guide. Explore the artistry, culture, and vibrant celebrations you simply can't miss!

7 Most Majestic Durga Puja Pandals In Kolkata
7 Most Majestic Durga Puja Pandals In Kolkata
Kolkata, the ‘city of Joy’, shares its Pujo excitement before the arrival of Durga puja, and you will experience the grand festival of Durga puja in Kolkata like no other—a celebration that combines artistry, devotion, and tradition in a grand display of colour, light, and festivity. For visitors and locals alike, pandal hopping is a key part of the Durga Puja experience. During this time, the city is adorned with intricate pandals (temporary structures) showcasing artistic themes and sculptures. The festival beautifully celebrates devotion, culture, lots of delicious food, and of course visiting Durga Puja Pandals. In this article, we will explore the most famous and awe-inspiring Durga Puja Pandals in Kolkata that you shouldn't miss.

Take a look at these famous Durga Puja Pandals in Kolkata

College Square Pandal

College Square Pandal
A must-visit Pandal College Square in Kolkata is renowned for its stunning and picturesque Pandal, set beside a serene lake. Located near the University of Kolkata, College Square Durga Puja is known for its stunning lighting and scenic beauty. The reflection of the pandal on the lake adds a magical touch to the already mesmerizing atmosphere. Each year, they create a different theme and design that draws crowds from across the city, making it the most popular and most visited pandal in Durga Puja.

  • Location: 53, College Street, Central Kolkata

  • The Nearest Metro Station: Central Metro.

Bagbazar

Bagbazar
One of the oldest and most revered pandals in Kolkata, Bagbazar Durga Puja, has been celebrated for over a century. The pandal is famous among locals and pandal hoppers because of its dedication to preserving traditional values and craftsmanship, which is evident in its intricate designs and stunning idols. Bagbazar’s Durga idol is iconic, and the pandal often draws visitors who appreciate a quieter, more devotional atmosphere.

  • Location: 7, Bagbazar, St, Bagbazar Colony

  • The Nearest Metro Station: Shobhabazar Sutanuti Metro Station.

Mohammad Ali Park

Mohammad Ali Park
The most prestigious Puja Pandal in Kolkata is the Mohammad Ali Park, known for its intricate designs and vibrant themes showcasing a unique concept, drawing thousands of visitors each year. Over the years, the pandal has taken inspiration from a variety of subjects, including historical events, world cultures, and mythology, attracting tourists as well as pandal hoppers. The pandal's artistic brilliance and cultural significance make it a must-visit for anyone experiencing the grandeur of Durga Puja in Kolkata.

  • Location: Chittaranjan Ave, Calcutta University, College Square, Kolkata

  • The nearest metro station: Central Metro Station.

Santosh Mitra Square

Santosh Mitra Square
Santosh Mitra Square, with over 80 years of experience, organizes one of the best Puja Pandals in Kolkata. Renowned for its extravagant themes and stunning decorations, this pandal often attracts massive crowds. The intricate details and innovative designs showcased here make it a highlight of the festive season. The pandal attracts large crowds due to its vibrant colours, thoughtful themes, and a grand celebration of the festival's spiritual essence.

  • Location: Natabar Dutta Row, Lebutala Bowbazar, Kolkata.

  • The nearest metro station: Shobhabazar Sutanuti Metro Station.

Ballygunge Cultural Association Pandal

Ballygunge Cultural Association Pandal
The Ballygunge Cultural Association Pandal is a must-visit during Kolkata's Durga Puja. Its popularity attracts huge crowds, so plan your visit accordingly to experience the vibrant atmosphere and immerse yourself in the festive spirit of Durga Puja. The pandal focuses on promoting traditional Bengali culture, often incorporating themes of literature, music, and art into its pandal design. The Pandal attracts both local visitors and tourists for its thematic depth and devotion to Bengali heritage.

  • Location: 57, Jatindas Road, Hemanta Mukherjee, Sarani, Lake Terrace, Ballygunge, Kolkata

  • The nearest metro station: Kavi Sukanta Metro Station.

Suruchi Sangha

Suruchi Sangha
With a tradition dating back 50 years, the Suruchi Sangha Pandal is known for its thematic excellence and commitment to environmental awareness. Also, the theme of the pandal is centred on different states of India each year. The Pandal's vibrant colours, intricate designs, and larger-than-life installations create a mesmerizing atmosphere, attracting thousands of visitors each year.

  • Location: 500 and 505 Station Rd, Block M, New Alipore, Kolkata

  • Nearest metro station: Kalighat Metro Station or Rabindra Sarobar Metro Station.

Kumartuli Park Pandal

Kumartuli Park Pandal
Located in the heart of Kumartuli, the potter's quarter, this pandal celebrates the artisans who create the stunning idols. The area is known for idol makers in Kolkata, where artisans work year-round to create exquisite idols of Goddess Durga. The pandal's design often pays homage to the craftsmanship of the local potters, showcasing their intricate work and dedication. This year, give it a visit to the place to explore the workshops nearby to see how these idols come to life.

  • Location: Sarbojanin Durogotsab Committee, 8B, Abhay Mitra St, Sobabazar, Kolkata

  • The nearest metro station: Sovabazar Metro.

It’s a fact that Kolkata’s Durga Puja celebration has earned UNESCO’s cultural heritage list, so no doubt Kolkata’s Durga Puja is way more special and unimaginable. The Pandals of Durga Puja are more than just temporary spaces; they are creative marvels, often depicting intricate themes, stunning architecture, and vibrant artistry. Visit these epic pandals of Kolkata and witness the largest and most celebrated festival in the City of Joy Kolkata and make your Navratri a memorable one.

