6 Must-Try Delectable Diwali Sweets To Try At Home

Diwali, the festival of lights, is fast approaching, celebrating the triumph of light over darkness, hope over despair, and knowledge over ignorance. Diwali celebrates food, fireworks, love, light, and togetherness. Food is a compulsory part of any occasion, and when it comes to a huge celebration like Diwali, sweets and Diwali dishes are a must. Try to make extra, as sharing and gifting confections is a must for the occasion. Here in this article, let's try these delectable dishes at home to sweeten your Diwali.