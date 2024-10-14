Brand Studio

6 Must-Try Delectable Diwali Sweets To Try At Home

Elevate your Diwali celebrations with delicious homemade sweets and dishes. Discover recipes that bring joy and togetherness!

info_icon

Diwali, the festival of lights, is fast approaching, celebrating the triumph of light over darkness, hope over despair, and knowledge over ignorance. Diwali celebrates food, fireworks, love, light, and togetherness. Food is a compulsory part of any occasion, and when it comes to a huge celebration like Diwali, sweets and Diwali dishes are a must. Try to make extra, as sharing and gifting confections is a must for the occasion. Here in this article, let's try these delectable dishes at home to sweeten your Diwali.

Homemade sweets to try this Diwali

Kaju Katli

Kaju Katli
info_icon

The delectable Indian sweet Kaju Katli is a must-try during Diwali. The dessert is made up of cashews, sugar, cardamom, and ghee, making your festive a little more sweet. The process involves blending cashews into a fine powder, cooking it with sugar syrup until thickened, and then moulding it into desired shapes. Kaju katli's delicate texture and sweet, nutty taste make it a beloved treat for all ages.

Malpua

Malpua
info_icon

One of the prominent and compulsory snacks in Diwali is the malpua. Malpua is a delightful Indian sweet made especially in Diwali. These golden-brown pancakes are made with a batter of flour, milk, and spices, then fried in ghee until crisp. They are often soaked in fragrant sugar syrup infused with cardamom and saffron. Malpuas are a delicious and indulgent treat that will add a touch of sweetness to your Diwali festivities.

Dry-fruits Laddu

Dry-fruits Laddu
info_icon

Dry fruits Laddu, a healthy and delectable sweet is just as crispy and flavorful a version, providing a guilt-free way to enjoy a Diwali classic. They are typically made by grinding a mixture of almonds, cashews, pistachios, raisins, and dates into a paste and then shaping it into small balls. Sometimes, a touch of cardamom powder or ghee is added for flavor and richness. This dry-fruit laddu recipe is easy to make at home and a healthy alternative to enjoy this Diwali.

Baked Ghujiya

Baked Ghujiya
info_icon

Baked Ghujiya a healthier version of the traditional deep-fried Gujiya is especially made during Diwali for kids and adults. These crescent-shaped pastries are filled with a sweet and nutty mixture of khoya, sugar, cardamom, and nuts without the excess oil. This Gujiya is baked to perfection, providing a guilt-free way to enjoy a Diwali classic.

Chocolate Barfi

Chocolate Barfi
info_icon

Chocolate Barfi, the favourite of children is a rich and decadent Indian sweets perfect for the festive season. Made with khoya (thickened milk), sugar, cocoa powder, and a touch of cardamom, it's a delightful treat that combines the sweetness of traditional Indian sweets with the richness of chocolate. Try this delicious treat at your home to make your celebration a little more sweet.

Gulab Jamun

Gulab jamun
info_icon

Gulab jamun is a quintessential Indian sweet, especially beloved during Diwali. These deep-fried dough balls, soaked in a fragrant rose-flavoured syrup, are a symbol of celebration and joy. The soft, spongy texture and sweet, floral flavour make them an irresistible treat. Whether enjoyed as a dessert after a festive meal or simply as a snack, gulab jamun is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth and add a touch of tradition to your Diwali celebrations.

Diwali is an emotion, a great occasion to indulge in a variety of festive dishes. Whether you prefer a sweet dish or a tangy dish, the above recipe will offer a delicious spread to your celebrations. Celebrate your Diwali with your family and friends with these traditional flavours; this feast will gonna be a memorable one!

