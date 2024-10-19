Love is known to break borders. But what makes it even stronger is the absence of the person we are in love with. Desire or wish too takes the same route where the absence of an emotion makes us dig our desires to that particular one. In the poem Wish-Letter, the poet speaks about loss but with several branches. The losing person or moments gets back to him through a song. It is relatable since in our most depressing moments, we listen to a sad tune with either exaggerate the pain for our own sake or to set ourselves free. Truth of a loss is even more painful and its realization pierces through our bones. To give birth to this condition the poet writes – This moment in time that is tethered; above me now – it is quite unlike your smile; Like a dagger it is aimed to plunge into me. In a stanza the poet supports the exaggerated emotion or outburst after a certain loss. He does not nullify the existence of pride that mostly leads us to becoming a hard nut. Yet, at the end of the day, we still crave to have a future with lovers. Our surrounding gives us enough choices. The human mind prioritizes the one that provides hope without any rules and regulations.