Book Review: Hindutva And Violence Against Women By Brinda Karat 



This intricate web of influence seeps into everyday life, creating an environment where justice is served or prioritised to one religious’ identity. Bilkis Bano’s case serves as a poignant example. The timeline of her struggle for justice has been painfully drawn out, revealing the contrasting responses to violence against women based on their religious identity. While the 2012 Nirbhaya case resulted in swift justice (undoubtedly justice should have been served swiftly) for an ‘upper’ caste Hindu woman, Bilkis’s plight, stemming from a 2001 incident, has remained unresolved for years. The perpetrators of Nirbhaya, who came from Dalit and impoverished backgrounds, were subjected to harsh treatment, while the Brahmin criminals involved in Bilkis Bano’s case were shielded, suggesting that Brahmins could not commit crimes. This bias was evident in the way they were celebrated within the Hindutva ecosystem.



The book explores how state mechanisms are systematically deployed against victims and survivors of violence. This majoritarian culture not only legitimises the oppression of marginal sections but also cultivates a societal environment that normalizes violence against women. State institutions such as the police and judiciary function as tools of oppression rather than protection, reinforcing the power dynamics that favor perpetrators over victims. Although this is very evident throughout the case studies, the Hathras incident emerges as a particularly compelling example.