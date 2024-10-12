Book Review: Terror Trials By Mayur R Suresh

This book contributes to the body of knowledge already available on terror cases and makes a commendable effort to highlight the human side of the law. But the human aspect he highlights by presenting the few cases does not tell the whole story in this regard. Innumerable incidents of harassment of inmates and police violence against undertrials have been documented over the years. Further, the author acknowledges the abuse of the UAPA against Muslims, but he doesn't go into detail about his own experiences along those lines.