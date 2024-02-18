Book Review: 'Floor Coverings From Kashmir' Reclaims The Lost Glory Of Handicraft Industry

However, there is little to quibble with in her thesis. She has done a wonderful job in demystifying a craft that remains obscure in both markets and society nowadays. Her writing style is engaging, accessible, and easy to read. But more could have been done in terms of elucidating the political economy of these crafts of Kashmir and positing a viable and actionable plan for reviving these - both at the policy and the ‘shop floor’ levels. It is here that the lacuna of the author’s work lies. Reviving the floor-coverings from and of Kashmir calls for broad partnerships between the policy-making elite of the region, artisanal communities, and even society. It is this 'stakeholder' approach of involving everyone interested that can help these crafts grow. The author’s thesis, in all, is an excellent one that can and should serve as a predicate for further research and action.