Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
Rahu is in the twelfth house from the Moon sign, which means that you will be able to relieve your mental stress by seeing a family member whose health is getting better. When this happens, to stay healthy, you should take care of them as much as you can and do yoga with them often. Since Jupiter is in the second house, this week will be a good one for businesspeople. People who do business with others will make a lot of money if a big deal goes through. But the faster you make money, the faster you'll lose it. Even so, this week the good stars in your sign will make sure you don't run out of anything. If you really love someone and want to marry them, this week might not be the best time to introduce your lover to your family. They might not agree with your choice because they are mad about something else going on in the house. You will be able to stay positive all week, which will allow you to face things with confidence right now. Furthermore, you will be able to improve your abilities and gain experience during this time, so make the most of it. If you are studying away from home, then this week you may get some such news related to your family. Due to this, you will feel completely incapable of focussing on your studies.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 7
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
This week, you may feel stressed and antsy because Ketu is in the fifth house from the Moon sign, which means you have to make a lot of important choices. It's important to keep your mind and thoughts in check in this case. If you can't decide what to do, ask an older person for help. It's important for you this week not to spend too much on your loved ones because you're feeling emotional. If you do, you might end up having money problems later on. So, this week, it would be best for you to only spend the smallest amounts of money while sticking to a proper budget. Why? Because this is the only way you can really save money. If you don't live with your family, your family will make you feel like they are mentally present with you all the time this week, even though they are far away. This will keep you from getting down. Aside from that, it will also help you make a good choice. This week, any of your coworkers or enemies can work together to hurt you. Because of this, you should be careful from the start and keep your eyes and ears open at all times. The educational horoscope for you says that this week will be great for students who want to study abroad. Aside from that, this is the best time for students who are learning art, fashion, or craft. Because they will have a lot of chances to do well in school right now.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 3
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
This week, your mental health will be much better because Rahu is in the tenth house from the Moon sign. You will be able to avoid all kinds of stress during this time. Even though you might get a few minor illnesses when the weather changes, you won't get any big illnesses right now. People who didn't think about their spending up until now might need money a lot this week. This helps you understand how important money is in this day and age. Take care of your money and act like a responsible adult. You will be in a lot of situations this week where your family and friends will be there for you, like a tall building. Because this time will work to help you get help from family and friends when you need it. Because Saturn is in the ninth house from the Moon sign this week, it will be a good week for work. Because there are a lot of planets in the sky right now, you will learn how to observe and think critically, which will help you a lot in your work. You will be able to do much better than normal by the end of the week. The beginning of the week will be great for students. However, after that, you'll have to deal with some small problems at home. So keep studying and staying interested in it, watch out for your health, and try to stay away from mental stress as much as possible.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
Last week, your mental stress went up because Saturn was in the eighth house from the Moon sign. But this week, you can choose to get rid of that stress. For this, you will spend some quality time with close family or friends to unwind and feel better. Just make sure you only bring good, healthy food with you during this time. This week, people in business need to be very careful about all financial decisions they make. Because a small mistake on your part can cost you deals that could have made you money. So, be careful and take your time reading every paper during the transaction. This week, your continued money problems might make you look bad in front of other family members. Because a family member might ask for something or money from you, and you might not give it to them. Your enemies shouldn't be around you because you have a lot of planets that are good for you. Because they will be active at this time, but you will beat them every time and make them your friend for life. This week you will see better results from the hard work than the last week you put into school. Also, if you want to go to college, now is a great time to do so. Because things will work out well. But right now, students who are studying for tests that are meant to be competitive will need to work a little harder.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 9
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
This week you won't feel mentally stable because Saturn is in the seventh house from the Moon sign. Because of this, you will need to be very careful to be nice and behave well with other people. If you don't, you could get stressed out and have a bad reputation. The chances are good that you will make a lot of money this week, which means you can save a lot of it. You can also protect your future by putting this extra cash into a land or real estate project. This week, having a lot of people over can make you feel sad and alone. Because you'll want to be alone at home at this point, but the guests won't let you. There will be a boost in your work ability this week because Jupiter is in the tenth house from the Moon sign. This means you can think of new ways to improve your business. The people in your family and at work will back this choice of yours. This will boost your confidence, and you will be seen working twice as fast. This week, a lot of students will be seen working on homework at home, which is a great way to show how much they know. Because of this, your parents will also appreciate and praise you. But don't be too proud of your schooling at this point.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
There is a chance that your health will get better this week, but don't put too much faith in it. Because you know very well that luck is a very lazy thing. Take more steps to improve your health. This week is going to be important and better for people who work for the government. Because this is the time when you might get perks and rewards from the government, which will make you a lot of money. This week, things are likely to go better with your family. If you look at your horoscope, you can see that Jupiter is in a better place than usual for your family. This week, Jupiter is in the ninth house from the moon sign. These good circumstances will help your family members get over all of their mental problems and become closer to each other as brothers. Right now, it looks like almost everyone in the family will also behave well. Because you are in a hurry this week, you might think that your work is done before it really is. Given this situation, you should wait to give your papers to higher-ups until you are sure that all the work is done. This is something that should be done by checking each paper again. According to your weekly horoscope, this is a great time for kids who want to go to college. As a result of this time, you will be able to make a big choice about your future and better understand all these subjects.
Lucky Colour: Navy Blue
Lucky Number: 6
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
Your health will be great because Saturn is in the fifth house from the Moon sign. since that's what will help you do well in other parts of your life too. Additionally, you will feel more brave and sure of yourself during this time. As a result, you will be able to make all the life choices you were having a hard time with without any problems. People who are hired and work in sales or marketing will be able to meet their goals ahead of schedule at this time. Because of this, they will also have a chance to make good money. They can not only make a lot of money, but they can also make sure that their income goes up. Because luck is on your side right now, don't miss this chance. This week, people will see you taking great care of your family's health. In this case, if there is a family argument, it will be over by now, giving you a chance to eat tasty food at home. This week, your willpower will be strong because of the effect of many lucky planets. This will help you reach new professional goals. For people born under your sign, this is a great time to get these kinds of opportunities. With their help, people in their 40s will be very happy with their careers. Kids will need to keep working hard this week because it looks like they can understand better at this time. When this happens, you won't pay much attention to your bad company. Instead, you'll focus on yourself and study for the upcoming test.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 2
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
You'll be able to give yourself enough time this week if you carve out some downtime from your hectic schedule. Thus, make the most of this wonderful chance and walk every day to maintain your health. You will need to use running shoes throughout this time rather than slippers. Jupiter is in the seventh house from the Moon sign; therefore, according to earlier predictions, things will get a lot better for you financially this week. Since you will be able to save money in every manner at this moment. It's also possible that in order to bolster your financial position at this time, you will need to make some significant decisions. As a result, take your time and make decisions; instead, go slowly and with the greatest intelligence possible. This week, once you obtain the land, the family dynamic will feel a surge of delight if you and your relatives had been at odds over land or property. You can also arrange to go to a place of worship with your family and perform puja-paath in such a circumstance. This week, a number of fortunate planets will be in your favour, giving you a strong willpower that will enable you to take on new challenges in your career. You will have a lot of these options throughout this time, which will make this a very happy moment for those in your zodiac who are working in terms of their careers. This year, students in the field of education will be able to concentrate on their studies and draw lessons from their past failures. However, if your academic performance is average, you might need the help of your teachers and mentors this week in order to succeed.
Lucky Colour: Black
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
Numerous planets will shift positions throughout the week, and this will be the time when your health will be better than usual and you may overcome a variety of physical issues. It's possible that this week you will receive a sizable payout from the prior investment, which you had given up on. As a result, your unfulfilled desire to get a new car will also come true. But before making any purchases, you should discuss the matter with the household elders. This week, your capacity for persuasion will come in handy in keeping the peace among your family. Thus, embrace this capacity of yours and make judgements only after convincing others, rather than forcing your will on them. Saturn is in the third house from the Moon sign, so you may be able to get the project you've been wanting at work this week. As a result, now that it has responsibility, your mind will appear content, and this will contribute to making your face appear more radiant. While you're enjoying this favourable circumstance, keep working to ensure that you're making full use of it. It's likely that this week's exam, for which you studied twice as hard as previously, won't yield the results you were hoping for. Your reputation at home may suffer as a result of this.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 4
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
At this point, you will be able to observe the improvement in a family member's declining health, which will provide you with mental stress alleviation. In a circumstance like this, take care of them as much as you can and do yoga with them on a daily basis to maintain yourself healthy. Ketu is in the ninth house from the Moon sign; therefore, there's a chance that your money will be taken for whatever cause. Thus, after giving it some thought, store your money in a secure location and keep it hidden from everyone but your family. This week, your siblings will occasionally provide you with the necessary support, and with their assistance, you will be able to manage your family's affairs without any problems. It will therefore be beneficial for you to continue discussing this with your siblings. You'll manage to carve out some time for yourself this week, even with a hectic schedule. Nonetheless, you are encouraged to engage in artistic endeavours whenever you have free time. This week, students who were considering studying abroad should exercise patience and keep up their diligent work. You will only be able to succeed at the end of the week if you take advantage of these opportunities.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 10
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
You will be perceived as being a little more cautious about your health this week because Saturn is located in the first house from the Moon sign. You'll be observed eating better than previously as a result. Thus, maintain a healthy lifestyle and take pleasure in your good health. This week will see a surge in your creative thoughts, which will enable you to identify new business ventures and profitable ventures. However, you are also encouraged to carefully examine each document at this time before signing it. You'll be a little angry this week with the way people around you, especially your family, are acting. This will also place you under more mental strain, and you can end up in conflict with them. This week, remember that owning up to your mistakes and omissions when performing any task at all will demonstrate your greatness. Because it may now be advantageous for you to accept your error at work. But in order to make it better, you'll also need to examine it right away. Students will experience variable results this week, but overall, it looks like you're having a better day than usual. This week will be advantageous for you and present many fortunate prospects for you to advance in life, particularly if you are studying disciplines like information technology, medical science, law, fashion design, interior decoration, etc.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 11
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
Your general state of health will be good this week. Because you will be able to successfully manage your family and career throughout this period, and you will also be able to keep up your health in the interim. Those who work but haven't received their pay for any reason might be quite unhappy this week because they won't have enough money. Given that Saturn is located in the twelfth house from the Moon sign, they may need to take out a higher-interest loan from a bank or other institution in order to pay their family's and their own expenses. You might decide to take a short vacation from work this week in order to finish up some long-overdue housework. Because of this, you will now need to allow a little extra time to finish it. However, after witnessing your effort, the family members will be really appreciative of you. The maximum planet position in your zodiac sign suggests that some of you may be fortunate enough to receive a favourable career move or transfer at this time. But in order to do this, you will need to start off with better ties with your seniors. This week, students majoring in engineering, medicine, or law may achieve particularly well. However, success will only come to those who put forth a bit more effort in their studies of biotechnology, management, and information technology.
Lucky Colour: Aqua
Lucky Number: 12