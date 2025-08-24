Horoscope Today, August 24, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Scorpio, Capricorn & More

Your perseverance and the support of your family will bring about the outcomes you seek. Continue to exert yourself in order to keep up with the rate of progress. Those who have purchased land and are now interested in selling it may find a suitable buyer today, and they may be able to make a comfortable profit from the sale of the land. The unexpected arrival of excellent news in the latter part of the day will surely bring joy to the entire household. For the evening, you should prepare a particular plan and make an effort to make it as romantic as you possibly can. Projects that are expected to be finished will be moved forward. It is essential that you keep in mind that God only assists those who come to him for assistance. You are going to have the impression that your married life is quite lovely.