Career, Business & Job:

When it comes to your job, this month is likely to be pretty good. Venus will be in the ninth house with Ketu at the start of the month. Mars and Jupiter will be able to see them clearly. Because of this, the job may have good and bad times. You might be told to go to a different place. There is a chance that this order is not what you want. Besides this, you'll also try to change jobs, which might work to some extent, but we think it would be better for you to stay where you are now. Venus will help you to get better after that. Stay focused on your work. This month is really great for people who are in business. You will be successful in your business. Your work will keep you busy all month. Due to the position of Mercury, it will help you grow in your business. This means that you can take some new chances with your business since Rahu is in the third house. These risks will help your business grow, but be careful. From now until the end of the month, everything will go well with your business. You will get good deals from many places, which will help your company grow and make you happy.