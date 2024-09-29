Capricorn October 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Zodiac Sign’s Forecast For The Current Month

Career, Business & Job:

Venus, the lord of the tenth house, will be in that house at the beginning of the month, so it appears that this will be a good month for your career. This will help you do well at work. The people around you will be nice too. Don't forget that you will do well at work if you concentrate on it and don't talk about other people too much. Also, don't fight or argue with anyone. At the beginning of the month, Mercury, the lord of the sixth house, will enter your ninth house; on October 10, he will enter your tenth house. This position of planets could mean to change a few things at work for you. Things at work could shift, which means you might need to relocate. At the start of the month, you could get a great job offer, so be sure to accept it quickly. You can show off your skills at this job. But the lord of the sixth house, Mercury will stay in your ninth house with Sun and Ketu until the beginning of the month. Mars, on the other hand, will be in the sixth house. This will give you a chance to fight the situation in the government sector. Because of this, you will get strong and work hard. You can be successful after having a hard time. People who are in business will have a good month. This is the time when your ideas will work out, which is very good for your business. This is going to give your business new life, which will help you do well. Business relationships will get better, and long trips will be good for you.