Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

You are being told this week that instead of sitting at home and being bored, you should spend your extra time doing the things you enjoy the most or fulfilling your hobbies since Jupiter is in the seventh house from the Moon sign. The reason for this is that it will help you stay mostly stress-free. This week, you'll make some money, but that money won't make you happy. That's because the money you get will seem less than what you were hoping for, and you might be let down. When this happens, it's important to know that a person's wants don't go away no matter how much they get. Because of this, you will need to learn how to be content with this much cash. From the start of the week until the end, your family life will be great because Ketu is in the eleventh house from the Moon sign. This is what you need to live a happy and peaceful life. You will be liked by the younger people in the house, and you will also be able to improve your reputation with the older people. because of which you will be able to get rid of a lot of your mental stress for good. The job forecast for this week says that people born under this zodiac sign who work in business will have good luck thanks to the placement of many planets and constellations. In this case, they are also likely to make a lot of money from different areas during this time. This week, your optimistic personality and smarts will help you do well in school. But because of this, you might turn a lot of students against you. As they see how well you're doing, they might feel envious and do things to hurt you in the future.