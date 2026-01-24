Weekly Horoscope For January 25–31, 2026: Career Turns And Emotional Focus For Aries, Libra & Capricorn

Weekly Horoscope (January 25, 2026 - January 31, 2026): This weekly horoscope provides an in-depth overview of how planetary movements may influence different areas of life. It highlights important themes related to health, finances, family responsibilities, career growth, and education. The guidance encourages maintaining emotional balance during stressful situations, managing expenses carefully, and making thoughtful professional decisions. Students are advised to stay focused and seek guidance when needed, while working individuals may benefit from patience and disciplined efforts. Overall, the week emphasizes mindful planning, responsible choices, and steady progress for long-term stability.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
You will learn this week that a member of your family is suffering from a serious illness. Due to this, you might experience mental stress. It is imperative that you exercise financial discipline this week. Because Saturn will be in your twelfth house, you should refrain from spending excessively when making purchases for your home. This will help you reach your goal. In the event that you do not take this step, you may find yourself in a similar situation in the future. It will be a joyful event for you and your family if you are invited to attend the award ceremony for your child.
He or she will fulfill all of your expectations, and you will be able to witness the realization of your dreams via him or her, which will cause tears to well up in your eyes. During this week, Rahu, the planet that is located in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, will boost your energy levels, making it more likely that you will decide to come home from work. On the other hand, doing so can make your family angry. This week is a favorable opportunity for individuals who have recently finished their studies and are looking for employment. During this time period, it is also conceivable that the dreams of students who have the desire to study in another country will come true.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
As a result of Ketu being positioned in the fourth house of your Moon sign, it is possible that you will learn about the health of a member of your family during this week. Due to this, you might experience mental stress. This week, Rahu will be positioned in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, which means that any and all transactions that have been related to real estate that you have accomplished in the past are likely to be finalized. This will not only provide you benefits, but it will also help you achieve a significant amount of success in safeguarding your future. Because of your irresponsible and unpredictable behavior this week, it is possible that someone to whom you have an emotional attachment will feel irritated.
Because of this, it is advisable to work on improving your temperament and to treat them with respect. Because you might be able to introduce some new products at this time, it will turn out to be pretty advantageous. Furthermore, you will not be afraid to take some new risks this week, which will undoubtedly result in positive outcomes. During the course of this week, the presence and influence of several benefic planets in your Moon sign will assist you in achieving test scores that are commensurate with the amount of effort you have put in. In such a circumstance, you should put in a lot of effort and, if necessary, seek assistance from your own teachers.
Lucky Colour: Pastel Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
As a result of Saturn's presence in the tenth house of your Moon sign, women born under this sign will be able to attain favourable health outcomes this week through the practice of aerobics. For the duration of this week, you will need to refrain from eating out to protect not only your own health but also the health of your family members. You are able to take pleasure in a wide range of delectable meals that you have prepared at home. Since Ketu will be positioned in the third house of your Moon sign this week, people who were born under this sign will experience a remarkable improvement in their financial situation. Receiving money from a variety of sources will assist ease the burden of incurring expenses that are not needed, even though these expenses may create some trouble.
This will put a grin on your face, so make the most of this great opportunity while it is still available. The children and the elderly members of the household may make a request for additional time for themselves this week. However, you may be utterly unsuccessful in meeting their requirements, which would cause them to get upset. During this week, those who were born under this sign and are self-employed business owners will have higher success. In addition to assisting them in gaining respect and recognition in society, as well as at home and within their families, this will also assist in motivating them to provide even higher performance. The earlier efforts of a great number of pupils, which they regarded as being fruitless, will be rewarded this week. Your teachers will be impressed by your knowledge and comprehension, which will help you earn their support and enable you to perform well on upcoming examinations. You will be successful in impressing them.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
This week, Saturn will be located in the ninth house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, your health will continue to be in outstanding condition throughout the entirety of this week. Your health will improve as a result of the positive impact of multiple planets, and you will also have respite from persistent illnesses or conditions. Therefore, it is likely that you will experience a positive mood during this week. Because Ketu will be in the second house of your Moon sign this week, inhabitants of this zodiac sign, particularly women, will need to exercise extra caution when speaking and making financial transactions. This is especially true for women. Due to the fact that you are a child, it is likely that a member of your family would ask for financial assistance, and you might not be able to say no to them, even if you would prefer not to decline their request.
During this week, your father's behavior toward you may be particularly unpleasant, as he may reprimand you for something that you say. Avoid reacting to his statements as much as possible in order to keep the peace within the family, as doing so could cause the issue to grow. Because there is less work for you to do at work this week, you can experience some feelings of boredom. It is possible for you to make effective use of your spare time and make an effort to finish all of the duties that were left unfinished in the past if you find yourself in such a scenario. Because of the disruptions that have occurred in their families, children will experience a great deal of difficulty this week. As a consequence of this, students will discover that they are entirely incapable of concentrating on their academic pursuits.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
Rahu will be positioned in the seventh house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, the bad health of your partner will be a significant source of stress and anxiety for you. You will feel less inclined to engage in any task as a result of this, and you may discover that you are eager to leave work early and go home. Even though you might see some financial benefits this week, it is highly likely that you will spend an excessive amount of money on entertainment. As a consequence of this, it is possible that it will be too late for you to understand how quickly your money will disappear. Consequently, it is essential for you to put aside some of your money at this time.
You can count on your parents to offer their blessings and raise your morale whenever you experience feelings of loneliness throughout this week. The flow of your family life will be streamlined as a result of this. The placement of Ketu in your seventh house may increase the likelihood that you will be offered a position at the workplace that you have always desired to have. However, you should avoid being rushed and overly eager, and you should make every effort to finish the assignment ahead of schedule without slacking off in any way. Then and only then will you be able to guarantee that you will be promoted. Students who are interested in obtaining internships will find this moment to be quite fortunate. At the same time, you should not forget to collect all of your paperwork in advance, and only after that should you apply for anything.
Lucky Colour: Golden
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
You will learn this week that a member of your family is suffering from a serious illness. Due to this, you might experience mental stress. During the course of this week, Ketu will be positioned in the twelfth house of your Moon sign. As a consequence of this placement, individuals who are employed and have not yet received their salary for any reason may experience difficulties in their financial situation. In order to satisfy the financial requirements of themselves and their family, it is probable that they will be required to obtain a loan from a financial institution, such as a bank, at a higher interest rate.
It's possible that the actions of others around you, particularly members of your family, will cause you to experience some level of irritation this week. Your mental stress will increase as a result of this, and you can even find yourself in a disagreement with them. This week, you are likely to achieve the desired level of achievement in your professional life because Rahu is located in the sixth house of your Moon sign. On the other hand, you will need to work on improving your creative abilities. Many students will be rewarded by the God of wisdom this week for their diligent efforts, and he will also assist them in achieving their goals. At the same time, pupils who are getting ready for competitive examinations will also have good luck during this period.
Lucky Colour: Olive Green
Lucky Number: 4
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
This week is favourable for your health because Rahu will be positioned in the fifth house of your Moon sign. As a result, this situation is favourable for you. On the other hand, excessive pondering might actually produce mental tension. In light of this, you ought to make an effort to enhance this routine, which has the potential to deliver you success at the conclusion of the week. Since the planet Ketu will be in the eleventh house of your Moon sign this week, you should direct your attention toward undertakings that include property, real estate, or cultural enhancement. Opportunities to invest in these initiatives are now being created at this time that are exceptional. Consequently, you should not let these possibilities slip through your fingers and instead make the most of them. Assuming that Saturn is located in the sixth house and that Yoga is also present in your horoscope, you have the potential to achieve complete success in your quest this week.
If you or a member of your family is interested in settling overseas, this is the perfect time to take action. For the sake of this endeavor, this time period is very opportune. If you put in more effort than you normally would during this period of time, it is possible that your desire of settling down in a foreign country will become a reality. If you are a businessperson born under this sign, your professional horoscope predicts that you will experience a period of relief from conflict, as well as a great deal of acclaim and advancement over the entire week. You will be blessed with good fortune during this period, which will make it possible for you to attain favorable outcomes with a reasonable amount of work. This week, those who were born under this sign will need to seek assistance from their elders and teachers in order to attain the outcomes they desire in the field of education. Consequently, you should be aware that if you attempt to comprehend each and every topic on your own, you will need to devote a greater amount of time and effort to it. While you are learning, it might be beneficial for you to seek assistance from more experienced people.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
This week, Rahu will be positioned in the fourth house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, you might hear of a member of your family who is experiencing negative health conditions. Due to this, you might experience mental stress. Visiting any of your close relatives this week could make your financial condition much more difficult, as they might anticipate receiving some form of financial assistance from you. Alterations that you make to your appearance or appearance may cause members of your family to become upset. On the other hand, you will choose to disregard this and instead focus on your own thoughts, which may have a detrimental effect on your reputation.
This week, Ketu will be positioned in the tenth house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, you will not be afraid to engage in unlawful acts in order to further your profession. Despite the fact that doing so could provide you with a momentary sense of fulfillment, it might get you into significant difficulties in the long run. As a result, there should be no wrongdoing. This week, according to your weekly horoscope, will be a very favorable time for students who are seeking higher education. This is because you will receive assistance in comprehending each and every topic during this period, and as a result, you will also be able to make significant choices regarding your future.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
The placement of Saturn in the fourth house of your Moon sign will cause you to be preoccupied with unpleasant ideas during the course of this week. Your perception of even positive things will become skewed as a result of this. As a consequence of this, you run the risk of missing out on a great deal of lucrative opportunities. Consequently, this tendency should be improved. Practices such as yoga and meditation can also be of use to you. Since Rahu will be in your third house this week, those who were born under your sign will have a great deal of financial success. Given that the favourable planetary placements can present fantastic prospects for boosting your wealth, you mustn't allow your efforts to become less significant. There is a possibility that your usage of intoxicants such as alcohol will disrupt the tranquillity of your family this week.
If you want to keep the peace at home, you should work on improving any poor habits you have. If you don't, it will undoubtedly affect the connections you have with your family members. This week, you can find yourself in a position where you have the opportunity to talk about something that you have previously felt uneasy about talking about with your employer because he is in a downright awful mood. Because as a result of their positive disposition throughout this period, the overall atmosphere in the office will be enhanced. In light of this, it will also be observed that you are conversing openly with them about your perspectives. During the course of this week, the presence and influence of many fortunate planets in your zodiac sign will assist you in achieving exam grades that are proportionate to the amount of effort you have put in. As a result, put in a lot of effort and, if necessary, ask your instructors for assistance.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
As a result of Saturn's placement in the third house of your Moon sign, you will have a sense of well-being this week. You will be able to successfully maintain a healthy balance between your duties at work and your obligations to your family throughout this period of time, while also preserving your health. As a result of Rahu's placement in your second house this week, you will be required to maintain the confidentiality of all of your financial planning and future endeavours. A person who is close to you might take advantage of these plans and force you to suffer financial losses if you do not take precautions. In the event that you and your relatives have been engaged in a disagreement over land or property, this week, the acquisition of that land will deliver a wave of delight to your particular family. There is also the possibility that you intend to take your family to a religious place and perform pujas there. It is possible that you could experience feelings of lethargy or suffer from a victim mentality during this week; nonetheless, despite these feelings, you will be anxious to get praise for everything that you accomplish. Because of this, you will have the option to select a situation that is advantageous for the progress of your career. During this week, students who are seeking higher education should refrain from holding doubts that are not required. Instead, it is preferable to address the concerns that you have with your studies and, if necessary, to improve your qualifications by enrolling in a professional course.
Lucky Colour: Navy Blue
Lucky Number: 10
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
This week, Saturn will be situated in the second house of your Moon sign, and you may experience a yearning for sweets, which you may even be able to satisfy. It is important to keep in mind, however, that this craving itself may result in increased weight or diabetes over the long term. During this week, there is a possibility that one of your home appliances, electronic devices, or other electronic gadgets could malfunction, which could result in additional expenses that go beyond what you had planned for your finances. As a result, it is in your best interest to take care of your belongings from the very beginning.
This week, your close pals and friends who are close to you will not place a great deal of significance on your comments or suggestions. Because of this, you can get the impression that your interests are being ignored when you interact with them. Moreover, this may lead you to experience mental stress. As a result of Ketu's position in your ninth house, it is possible that you may not find success in your professional endeavors. It is likely that someone who is close to you will betray you for their own profit, which will cause you to experience some difficulties. If this week is the week that you are responsible for making your own decisions regarding your career, you should avoid making any judgments under pressure. For this reason, you should steer clear of making any choices that your intellect and heart do not agree with.
Lucky Colour: Tarquoise
Lucky Number: 11
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
The planet Saturn will be in your first or ascendant house this week, and it is recommended that you make an effort to improve your health in addition to your professional life. It would appear that this period is beneficial to your health. Furthermore, your workload may increase from the middle of this week onward. Nevertheless, you must not allow the stress of your employment to overwhelm you. During this week, as a result of Ketu's placement in your sixth house, you will be able to put aside a sizeable percentage of your income, which you have been spending on the health of your parents. You will be able to save money as a result of the improvement in your parents' health. Therefore, be committed to providing them with the appropriate care from the very beginning.
It is possible that this week, your self-centred choices about family affairs will cause members of your family to turn against you. For this reason, it is highly recommended to confer with members of the family and give their perspectives the consideration they deserve before making any decisions that pertain to the family. Those who were born under this zodiac sign will not be able to make full use of their abilities in the workplace this week. It may be more challenging for you to advance in your career as a result of this. It is during this time that students will experience tremendous success. The effect of a number of planets that are considered to be fortunate will also contribute to the achievement of favourable outcomes. Therefore, those who have a desire to pursue their education in a foreign country will be able to take advantage of this fortunate planetary alignment, which may allow them to gain admission to the institutions and universities of their choice.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 12