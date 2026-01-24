Weekly Horoscope For January 25–31, 2026: Career Turns And Emotional Focus For Aries, Libra & Capricorn

As a result of Saturn's placement in the third house of your Moon sign, you will have a sense of well-being this week. You will be able to successfully maintain a healthy balance between your duties at work and your obligations to your family throughout this period of time, while also preserving your health. As a result of Rahu's placement in your second house this week, you will be required to maintain the confidentiality of all of your financial planning and future endeavours. A person who is close to you might take advantage of these plans and force you to suffer financial losses if you do not take precautions. In the event that you and your relatives have been engaged in a disagreement over land or property, this week, the acquisition of that land will deliver a wave of delight to your particular family. There is also the possibility that you intend to take your family to a religious place and perform pujas there. It is possible that you could experience feelings of lethargy or suffer from a victim mentality during this week; nonetheless, despite these feelings, you will be anxious to get praise for everything that you accomplish. Because of this, you will have the option to select a situation that is advantageous for the progress of your career. During this week, students who are seeking higher education should refrain from holding doubts that are not required. Instead, it is preferable to address the concerns that you have with your studies and, if necessary, to improve your qualifications by enrolling in a professional course.