Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs

Leo (Jun 22–Jul 22):

This week, your mental state will be much better because you will be able to keep yourself away from all kinds of stress during this time. Although you may get minor diseases during weather changes, apart from this, you will not suffer from any major diseases at this time. The nature of people in this zodiac is to live in the present. But this week you will have to control your habit of making decisions by keeping only one day in mind because Jupiter Maharaj will be sitting in your tenth house. In such a situation, it will be better for you to avoid spending more time and money on your entertainment than is necessary. Otherwise, you may have to face a financial crisis in the future. You often promise more than your capacity to others, due to which you trap yourself in trouble even without wanting it. But this week, you will have to avoid doing so. Otherwise, you can also lose your credibility. Therefore, promise only that work that you can complete. Those people of this zodiac sign who are associated with government jobs are likely to get a promotion or salary hike as well as a desired transfer this week. In such a situation, keep motivating yourself only towards your goals. This week, many students will have additional pressure from their families and relatives regarding their careers. Due to this, they will not be able to focus on their education. If you must choose your career in such a situation, you must understand that you should never decide under duress. So understand this yourself and if needed, sit down and talk to your family members about it.