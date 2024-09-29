You'll probably have a lot of ups and downs this month. You will need to be careful about a lot of things. It will be very important to keep an eye on family issues because things could get rough in the family. It will be tiring after long trips. You will face tough challenges at work, but people who do business are likely to gain from things that come from other countries. It will be good for students in the first part of the month, and you should do well in school. Also, love situations go better in the first half of the month. The couple will be close to each other. Those who are married might have to deal with certain issues. However, you shouldn't feel too bad about your confidence.
Education:
The month of October is filled with inquiry and curiosity for children who are Gemini. This month, students who are interested in the subject of mass communication and public relations will get an excellent opportunity to pursue it. However, you should try to focus on no more than a handful of subjects. If you want top-notch outcomes, zero in on one or two specific areas. Keep an open mind because this is the time of the month when you could receive helpful advice from professors or mentors.
Career, Business & Job:
With your job, this month is likely to be full of ups and downs. During the month, Rahu will stay in the tenth house and Jupiter, which rules the tenth house, will stay in the twelfth house. This means that you will have to deal with a lot of work. You won't get a moment of rest because you'll be moving all the time. Starting at the beginning of the month, both the Sun and Mercury will be in your tenth house. This means you will need to be very careful at work and avoid getting into fights with other people that aren't necessary. If you do, you will face problems. Mars will stay in your sign for the first half of the month. This month is going to be a bit of a rollercoaster for people in business. The planet Jupiter, which is the ruler of the seventh house, will remain in the twelfth house throughout the entire month. It will allow you to deal with foreign business avenues, which will be highly beneficial for you. You can expect to make a lot of money from states and countries that are far away. You'll have to change the way you do business. Aside from that, you should only expect to be successful if you give some new young people a chance to work for you.
Financial:
When it comes to money, Venus will be in your fifth house at the start of the month and will look at your eleventh house with a full seventh sight while moving backwards. Saturn will also be in the ninth house and looking at the eleventh house, which will keep your money in good shape. You’ll keep bringing in money, but since Jupiter stays out in the twelfth house, your expenses are likely to stay steady. However, after October 9, when Jupiter goes retrograde, your expenses may go up more than you expect, so you need to pay extra attention to them this month. After that, on October 13, Venus will move to your sixth house, which will make your costs go up even more. Nonetheless, Mercury and the Sun will transition into your fifth house, casting their gaze upon your twelfth house in an effort to attract greater financial abundance. Lord of the eleventh house, Mars Maharaj, can move to the second house on October 20 and help you save some money. You should be smart about how you spend your money so that you don't have as many money problems. If you run a business, you can get money from foreign sources, which will help your finances a lot.
Love, Relationships & Marriage:
Starting the month with love will be lovely. Your fifth house lord, Venus, will boost your love relationship and bring romance to it. Your close relationships will grow. Mercury will enter the fifth house on October 10 and increase this affection, but on October 17, the Sun will enter and egos may collide. There will be some ego clashes, quarrels, and fights that may come between them. Thus, the first half of the month will develop your love relationship, so encourage it throughout the month. However, the second half of the month may be weak, so be aware. Mars in the first house and looking at your seventh house with a full seventh sight at the start of the month can enhance ideological differences between married individuals. Jupiter in your twelfth house rules the seventh house for the whole month. That situation is also not favourable for your married life, and from October 9, Jupiter will also be retrograde, so you will need to handle your marriage and behave lovingly with each other, which will be difficult after Mars enters Cancer on October 20, so you will need patience and balance to do so.
Health:
In the matter of health, this month is likely to be filled with ups and downs. The whole month, Jupiter will be in your twelfth house and from October 9 it will also start moving backwards. Sun, Mercury, and Ketu will be in conjunction in your fourth house at the start of the month, while Rahu will be in your tenth house. This could cause health problems for you and your family. That is a chance that you will get some kind of sickness. You may be most affected by problems like chest pain, stiffness, infections, and stomach upset. Your health is more at risk because of viruses, so you should take care of it. People with diabetes may have more problems in this situation, and other people may also have health problems. Be careful and get the treatment you need so that you don't have any big problems. Wear a mask and make healthy choices about what you eat and how you live to help stop pollution.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5