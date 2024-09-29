Career, Business & Job:

With your job, this month is likely to be full of ups and downs. During the month, Rahu will stay in the tenth house and Jupiter, which rules the tenth house, will stay in the twelfth house. This means that you will have to deal with a lot of work. You won't get a moment of rest because you'll be moving all the time. Starting at the beginning of the month, both the Sun and Mercury will be in your tenth house. This means you will need to be very careful at work and avoid getting into fights with other people that aren't necessary. If you do, you will face problems. Mars will stay in your sign for the first half of the month. This month is going to be a bit of a rollercoaster for people in business. The planet Jupiter, which is the ruler of the seventh house, will remain in the twelfth house throughout the entire month. It will allow you to deal with foreign business avenues, which will be highly beneficial for you. You can expect to make a lot of money from states and countries that are far away. You'll have to change the way you do business. Aside from that, you should only expect to be successful if you give some new young people a chance to work for you.