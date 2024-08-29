For Gemini, September will test how well they can change. You may have to handle sudden changes at work or a lot of different jobs at once. Your quick thinking and ability to do many things will be your best qualities, but you need to set priorities for your work so you don't feel too busy. Schooling and work. If you are currently in school, you might lose interest in what you are learning in September. This could make your parents question your education, which will make you think about your future.
Education:
Your efforts to get better at school this month are likely to run into problems because the way the stars are aligned is not good. This month, most of your test scores will be, to say the least, below what was expected. A lot of work would have to go into reaching most of your goals. Not much progress would be made even then. People who are taking difficult exams should get extra help because it will greatly increase their chances of passing. People who are studying crafts and skilled trades would not be too affected by the bad luck that would affect the rest of you.
Career, Business & Job:
When it comes to your job, this month is likely to be pretty good. Rahu will stay in the tenth house for the whole month. You'll want to do all of your work faster if possible. There are times when this will work out well for you and times when it won't, so stay on the straight and narrow and work hard and with all your heart. Do not say bad things about other people without a good reason. never be to mean to other people, and stay out of other people's business. This is what needs to be done to get good results on the job. During the month, the lord of the tenth house will stay in the twelfth house. This means that long trips or business trips abroad may also be possible. You won't have as much time for your family because you'll be too busy. Mars, the lord of the sixth house, will stay in your first house all month. This will make you very focused on your job and make you work very hard. When it comes to business, the lord of the seventh house, Jupiter, will stay in the twelfth house. This will make it possible to start doing business with people from other countries. You can have a lot of business success by doing things in other countries. Since Mars is in the first house and making an angle with the seventh house, you will need to keep your temper in check or it could hurt your business. As Saturn moves backwards through its own sign in the ninth house, luck will slowly start to shine on you, and you'll start getting things done. Your plans that got stuck will start up again, which will help you slowly start getting ahead in your job.
Finance:
From the point of view of your finances, this month will have a range of economic outcomes. Throughout the month, Jupiter will stay in the twelfth house. This will force you to spend money, but it will be on good things and things that you need to do. You can also spend some money on faith beliefs and rules, which will make you happy. During the first half of the month, the sun will be in the third house, which is the house of profit from the government sector. At the same time, Saturn, who rules your luck, will be in the ninth house and look at the eleventh house. This will keep your income steady and make your money problems less severe. Your zodiac lord Mercury will also bring you happiness and wealth. He will be in your second house at the start of the month and in your fourth house at the end. You can buy a new property, a car, or real estate that can't be moved this month. In business, there will also be a yoga of profit from outside sources. If you want, you can also trade in the stock market in the second half of the month if you get good advice.
Love, Relationships & Marriage:
This month can be good for getting married or having a relationship. In the first part of the month, Venus, the ruler of the fifth house, will be in your fourth house. Ketu will also be there, and Mars and Jupiter will also be able to see it. This will allow you to talk to your loved one in a lot of different ways. You'll think a lot of different things about them and be willing to do anything for them. which can have both good and bad thoughts. Try not to let your thoughts get the best of you and focus on your love. After this, on September 18, Venus will move into Libra's fifth house, which will make your relationship stronger. Your relationship will become more romantic. It will be better for both of you to work together. Close relationships will get stronger. Your relationship will be on your mind more, and you will look forward to what the future holds for it. Married couples should be extra careful this month because Mars, the planet of anger, will stay in Gemini all month, in your sign's first house. From there, it will move to your seventh house, which could lead to more fights with your partner, even if you don't have problems with your family. You will be more likely to make fun of each other, and you will talk more vehemently and angrily, which is bad for your relationship. During this time, your partner may become more religious and may be able to hold a puja at home. You should take part and help. Take some time to hear. Stay calm when you're angry. You can deal with your situation by being nice.
Health:
To sum up, this month should be pretty good for your health. This is because your zodiac lord, Mercury, will be in a good position. At the start of the month, he will be in the second house. From the fourth, he will be in the third house with the Sun Maharaj and Saturn will be able to see them. From the 23rd of September, he will be in Virgo with the Sun, Ketu, Rahu, Mars, and Jupiter. This means that the zodiac lord may have health problems in the second half of the month. Also, Mars Maharaj, the harsh planet in your zodiac and the lord of your sixth house, will be in position, which can also cause health problems. One of your skin problems or your blood pressure may be bothering you. Take care of all of these right away. Enjoy your food. Getting into a good habit can help your health.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 3, 5