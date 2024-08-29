Love, Relationships & Marriage:

This month can be good for getting married or having a relationship. In the first part of the month, Venus, the ruler of the fifth house, will be in your fourth house. Ketu will also be there, and Mars and Jupiter will also be able to see it. This will allow you to talk to your loved one in a lot of different ways. You'll think a lot of different things about them and be willing to do anything for them. which can have both good and bad thoughts. Try not to let your thoughts get the best of you and focus on your love. After this, on September 18, Venus will move into Libra's fifth house, which will make your relationship stronger. Your relationship will become more romantic. It will be better for both of you to work together. Close relationships will get stronger. Your relationship will be on your mind more, and you will look forward to what the future holds for it. Married couples should be extra careful this month because Mars, the planet of anger, will stay in Gemini all month, in your sign's first house. From there, it will move to your seventh house, which could lead to more fights with your partner, even if you don't have problems with your family. You will be more likely to make fun of each other, and you will talk more vehemently and angrily, which is bad for your relationship. During this time, your partner may become more religious and may be able to hold a puja at home. You should take part and help. Take some time to hear. Stay calm when you're angry. You can deal with your situation by being nice.