Gemini November 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Astrological Prediction

Love, Relationships & Marriage:

The Gemini monthly horoscope for November says that November will not be a good month for love and marriage. This is especially true for the first half of the month when the sun will be weak in the fifth house. This may lead to trouble talking. The first part of November 2024 will probably not go well for you because the sun is weak in the fifth house. This makes the fifth house weak as well. In a horoscope, the fifth house is all about love. This means that the first part of the month might not be as good for people who love someone. Things will get better in your love life and you will grow up after the 15th. After the first half of the month, people can get married to their boyfriend or lover. Now is a better time to get married. Married people may fight with their partner in the first half of November. Things will get better in your marriage after 15th November.