Shardiya Navratri 2025 - What Do 9 Auspicious Colours Of Navratri Signify?

Navratri is one of the most spiritually rich Hindu festivals. It honours the divine feminine power of Maa Durga in her nine forms. For nine nights and ten days, people all over India pray, fast, perform rituals, and celebrate culture to show their deep love for the Goddess. A unique and very meaningful part of Navratri is the practice of wearing nine different colours, each one representing a different day and form of the Goddess. These colours are not only good luck, but they also have spiritual meanings, energies, and lessons to teach.
In Navratri 2025, which will be celebrated from 22nd September (Monday) to 1st October (Wednesday), devotees will adorn themselves and their surroundings in these nine colours to attract positivity and divine blessings.
Day 1 – Grey (Maa Shailputri):
The festival starts with worshipping Maa Shailputri, the daughter of the mountains and a symbol of strength and stability. The colour Grey represents balance, calmness, and neutrality. It inspires devotees to remain composed even in the face of challenges, just as Shailputri represents determination and grounded energy. Wearing grey on this day reflects humility and prepares one for spiritual awakening.
Day 2 – Orange (Maa Brahmacharini):
Maa Brahmacharini, the embodiment of penance, devotion, and spiritual wisdom, is honoured on the second day. Orange, a vibrant colour, signifies warmth, energy, and enthusiasm. It reflects the inner fire of determination and the pursuit of truth. Donning orange inspires strength and motivation, serving as a reminder for adherents to pursue self-discipline, like to the Goddess who undertook rigorous austerities to obtain Lord Shiva.
Day 3 – White (Maa Chandraghanta):
On the third day, devotees worship Maa Chandraghanta, the goddess who adorns a half-moon on her forehead, symbolising peace and serenity. The colour White signifies purity, clarity, and tranquillity. It shows the peaceful energy that Chandraghanta gives to her followers and protects them from evil at the same time. Wearing white on this day clears the mind, gets rid of bad thoughts, and brings about inner peace.
Day 4 – Red (Maa Kushmanda):
The fourth day celebrates Maa Kushmanda, believed to be the creator of the universe with her radiant smile. Red is a powerful colour that signifies passion, vitality, and divine energy. It also symbolises love and strength. Devotees wear red to invite prosperity, courage, and confidence into their lives. This day’s colour inspires people to channel their energy toward constructive and positive endeavours, just as Kushmanda illuminates the cosmos.
Day 5 – Royal Blue (Maa Skandamata):
People honour Maa Skandamata on the fifth day. She is the motherly form of the Goddess and holds her son, Lord Kartikeya (Skanda). Royal blue is a colour that stands for divine energy, security, and a huge spiritual depth. It stands for the vastness of the world and makes you wise and calm. Wearing this colour on the fifth day makes your thoughts clearer and improves your bonds with your mother, just like Skandamata, who is caring and protective.
Day 6 – Yellow (Maa Katyayani):
The sixth day is for Maa Katyayani, the fierce warrior goddess who symbolises courage and righteousness. The colour Yellow represents joy, happiness, and positivity. Education and progress are also represented by this colour. In addition to encouraging optimism and prosperity, the colour yellow is a symbol of vitality and clarity. On this day, worshippers are reminded to face challenges head-on, just as Goddess Katyayani did when she vanquished demons with her mighty power.
Day 7 – Green (Maa Kalaratri):
The deadliest manifestation of Durga, Maa Kalaratri, represents the vanquishment of evil and night, and on the seventh day, devotees pay homage to her. This day is strangely associated with the colour green, which stands for rebirth, growth, and peace. The offerings of Kalaratri bring prosperity and tranquillity, despite her terrifying appearance. Wearing green means removing negativity to make room for positivity, growth, and fresh starts.
Day 8 – Peacock Green (Maa Mahagauri):
The eighth day, also known as Ashtami, is dedicated to Maa Mahagauri, the goddess of purity, compassion, and forgiveness. The colour Peacock Green, a blend of blue and green, signifies compassion, freshness, and new opportunities. It embodies tranquillity, personal restoration, and equilibrium in interpersonal connections. Wearing peacock green helps devotees connect with their inner selves and seek forgiveness, just as Mahagauri blesses her followers with serenity and spiritual strength.
Day 9 – Purple (Maa Siddhidatri):
The final day of Navratri, or Navami, is dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri, the goddess who grants wisdom, knowledge, and spiritual powers. The colour Purple is deeply associated with spirituality, ambition, and transformation. It symbolises devotion and the quest for higher consciousness. Wearing purple on this day inspires spiritual awakening, self-realisation, and divine blessings, completing the cycle of Navratri with enlightenment and fulfilment.
The Spiritual Significance of Colours in Navratri:
During Navratri, each colour is more than just a custom; it's a way to call in specific cosmic energies that are linked to the Goddess. The nine colours show the path of a follower as a whole:
Stability (Grey) → Courage (Orange) → Purity (White) → Energy (Red) → Wisdom (Royal Blue) → Positivity (Yellow) → Renewal (Green) → Compassion (Peacock Green) → Spirituality (Purple)
Devotees undergo a total metamorphosis of mind, body, and soul by adopting these colours in their rituals, clothing, and home décor. This allows them to align themselves with the daily spiritual vibrations.
Navratri 2025 will be observed from September 22 to October 1 with reverence, fasting, and prayers throughout India. The custom of donning nine colours not only elevates the celebratory atmosphere but also aids believers in internalising the principles represented by each hue. These colours symbolise the progression from self-discipline to self-realisation, directing individuals toward positivity, wisdom, and spiritual fulfilment under the divine grace of Maa Durga.