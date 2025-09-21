Shardiya Navratri 2025 - What Do 9 Auspicious Colours Of Navratri Signify?

Navratri is one of the most spiritually rich Hindu festivals. It honours the divine feminine power of Maa Durga in her nine forms. For nine nights and ten days, people all over India pray, fast, perform rituals, and celebrate culture to show their deep love for the Goddess. A unique and very meaningful part of Navratri is the practice of wearing nine different colours, each one representing a different day and form of the Goddess. These colours are not only good luck, but they also have spiritual meanings, energies, and lessons to teach.