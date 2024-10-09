Astro Picks

Navratri Kanya Pujan 2024: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And Everything You Should Know

Kanya Pujan, a sacred ritual during the nine days of Navratri, is the festival of worshiping girls in the form of young goddesses to avail of their blessings and benediction. The ritual, celebrated on Ashtami or Navami, represents innocence, the feminine force, and the triumph of success over demise.

Navratri Kanya Pujan 2024: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And Everything You Should Know
Sharad Navratri Kanya Pujan is also called Kanjak Pujan or Kumari Puja. It is an important ritual that is done during the festival of Navratri. In this rite, little girls (usually between 2 and 10 years old) are worshipped as forms of the goddess Durga. In religious texts, Kumari Puja is suggested on all nine days of Navratri. On the first day of Navratri, only one girl should be worshipped and one girl should be added on each day. The day of Kumari Puja should be preferred as per Kul and family tradition. On the other hand, a significant number of individuals favour performing Kumari Puja on a single day, in particular on Ashtami Puja Day or Navami Puja Day. As a means of requesting the goddess in all of her guises to bestow her blessings upon you, particularly on Navami, the final day of the Navratri festival. The Kumari Puja is practised on Ashtami Tithi in Belur Math, as is widely recognised. 

Shubh Muhurat for Kanya Pujan or Kumari Puja:

Date: Kanya Pujan in 2024 will be observed on Navami Tithi, on October 12th.

Shubh Muhurat: Kanya Pujan should be done between 10:42 AM and 12:10 PM for the best results. But it's always best to talk to a priest.

Puja Vidhi (Procedure) for Kanya Pujan:

1. Preparations:

  • First, clean the house and purify the puja area.

  • Then set up an altar with a picture or idol of Goddess Durga. Place flowers, rice, kumkum, sandalwood paste, and incense sticks on a plate.

  • Prepare prasad (offerings) such as halwa, puri, chana, coconut, and fruits for the Kanya Pujan.

  • Invite one boy (representing Bhairav) and nine little girls—probably between the ages of two and ten—to take part in the rite. Make sure they feel comfortable and are handled with dignity.

2. Performing the puja ritual:

  • After the girls have washed their feet, kumkum, also known as vermilion, should be placed on their foreheads as a token of respect to carry out this puja. By doing this, the spiritual energy is welcoming into their soul and cleaning their inner self with a touch of the divine power.

  • Offer a red chunni or dupatta, earrings, and other things like toys, clothes, or money to each of the girls.

  • Recite prayers and chant mantras honouring Goddess Durga to ask for her blessings through these young girls.

  • Present the girls with the cooked Prasad and ask for their blessings. Serve them with affection and dedication, treating them as the goddess' living manifestation.

  • After the ceremony, serve them a substantial dinner that typically consists of the prasad dishes along with other delicious foods.

3. Concluding the Puja:

  • Receive their blessings by touching their feet, and say goodbye with gifts and sweets.

  • Devotees are doing the aarti of Goddess Durga at the end of the puja to express their love and thankfulness.

Significance of Kanya Pujan:

  • Symbol of Purity and Power:

    Kanya Pujan is a holy ceremony that represents the goddess's purity and power in all of her forms. People generally think that worshipping young girls will bring them good luck.

  • Acknowledgement of the Divine Feminine:

    The invocation also underscores the importance of feminine power in the universe, acknowledging little girls' embodiments of the deity and also emphasises the significance of feminine power in the cosmos, recognising young girls as manifestations of the deity.

  • End of Navratri:

    Kanya Pujan is the final ceremonies of Navratri, which prepare devotees for the observance of Vijayadashami or Dussehra, therefore symbolising the triumph of righteousness over wickedness.

Other Related Facts:

  • Regional Variations:

    In North India, many people participate in Kanya Puja. In other parts of India, like West Bengal, where it happens at the same time as Kumari Puja during Durga Puja. The customs and meanings may be a little different in each puja.

  • Spiritual Advantages and Benefits:

    People believe that by performing Kanya Pujan, they will be able to rid themselves of negative energy, bring about peace and wealth, and make their wishes come true.

A lot of people respect the divine feminine power by doing Kanya Pujan with devotion. They do this to ask Goddess Durga to protect and bless their families.

