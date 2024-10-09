Navratri Kanya Pujan 2024: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And Everything You Should Know

Sharad Navratri Kanya Pujan is also called Kanjak Pujan or Kumari Puja. It is an important ritual that is done during the festival of Navratri. In this rite, little girls (usually between 2 and 10 years old) are worshipped as forms of the goddess Durga. In religious texts, Kumari Puja is suggested on all nine days of Navratri. On the first day of Navratri, only one girl should be worshipped and one girl should be added on each day. The day of Kumari Puja should be preferred as per Kul and family tradition. On the other hand, a significant number of individuals favour performing Kumari Puja on a single day, in particular on Ashtami Puja Day or Navami Puja Day. As a means of requesting the goddess in all of her guises to bestow her blessings upon you, particularly on Navami, the final day of the Navratri festival. The Kumari Puja is practised on Ashtami Tithi in Belur Math, as is widely recognised.