Mythology behind Mahalaya Amavasya:

The epic Mahabharata says that Karna was fed gold and jewels when he died and his soul went to heaven. At that moment he didn't understand, so he asked Yama why he was suffering. Yama told Karna that he had given away a lot of money and other things when he was living, but he had never given food to his dead ancestors. He couldn't give Tarpanam to his ancestors because he didn't know who they were until he died. After this, Yama let Karna return to earth for 15 days (Mahalaya Paksha) so that he could feed and water his ancestors to make them happy. So, Karna did the duties for the ancestors and then went to heaven.