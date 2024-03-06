Zayn Malik Wipes Insta Clean As He Teases Fans With New LP

He added, “That's why it's so raw, you know? There's just me writing this. I didn't want anyone else to be in between me and the music, and the music and the people listening to it."

He wrote in the caption, “The zrought is over (sic)."

Fans were then given a preview of what appears to be a new song, in which Malik croons, "If I told you I loved you, would you say that it's f***** up?"