'YRKKH' Star Mohena Kumari Shares Heart-Warming Maternity Photoshoot Pics With Husband And Son

Posting pictures with her husband and son, Mohena excitedly wrote, “Only a few days to go…. And just like that from 3, we will be 4. Thank you so much @shrirangswarge for the lovely photos. You did our 1st pregnancy photoshoot and you were so excited for our 2nd one as well. Grateful.” Through the caption itself, it’s revealed that the baby is due in the next few days. The photos exude warmth, and capture a beautiful moment in the couple’s journey towards parenthood once more.