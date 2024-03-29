Art & Entertainment

'YRKKH' Star Mohena Kumari Shares Heart-Warming Maternity Photoshoot Pics With Husband And Son

TV actress Mohena Kumari and her husband are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their second child.

Television actress Mohena Kumari recently announced that she is expecting her second child. Taking to her Instagram on March 28, the actress dropped a heart-warming montage of maternity photoshoot pics, capturing precious moments with her husband Suyesh Rawat and son Ayaansh.

Posting pictures with her husband and son, Mohena excitedly wrote, “Only a few days to go…. And just like that from 3, we will be 4. Thank you so much @shrirangswarge for the lovely photos. You did our 1st pregnancy photoshoot and you were so excited for our 2nd one as well. Grateful.” Through the caption itself, it’s revealed that the baby is due in the next few days. The photos exude warmth, and capture a beautiful moment in the couple’s journey towards parenthood once more.

The actress can be seen sporting a pink saree and from the looks of it, the family of three had a picnic-style photoshoot. Take a look here:

The ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ star also posted another set of pictures with her family, in which she’s seen in pink traditional wear. Sharing pictures with her family members, she captioned it, “Welcoming a new member in our family soon. Grateful and counting the blessings.”

Many congratulations and well-wishes are already pouring in from fans and fellow celebrities alike. For those unversed, the actress announced her second pregnancy in the second week of March via an adorable dance video. Additionally, she and her politician-businessman husband, Suyesh Rawat, welcomed the arrival of their first child in April 2022.

On the professional front, the actress captured the audiences as a dancer on ‘Dance India Dance Season 3’, which garnered her fame. She slowly transitioned to television, and went on to work on several notable projects including ‘Qubool Hai,’ ‘Dil Dostii Dance,’ ‘Gumrah,’ among many others. Apparently, she also has her own YouTube channel, ‘Mohena Vlogs’ and is very active on social media, entertaining audiences with her playful reels.

