Popular television actor Mohena Kumari Singh, who shot to fame with her role in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, has shared a piece of good news with her fans in her own style. The actor took to her Instagram to announce her second pregnancy with a stunning dance video.
Taking to her Instagram, Mohena Kumari Singh shared a dance video of herself. The actor is seen wearing a pink full-sleeved salwar kameez that she had paired with a pink chiffon dupatta. She complimented her look with a pair of bangles and earrings. She is seen dancing to ‘Aaoge Jab Tum’ from ‘Jab We Met’ in front of a luxurious hotel. Flaunting her baby bump, she wrote, “I used to listen to this track during my last pregnancy while I waited for Ayaansh to arrive into this world, hoping it will all be as blissful as the song promises. After having experienced the birth of my first child these words made more sense to me.”
Singh recalled how her life changed after she welcomed her first child, Ayaansh. She continued, “Ayaansh coming into our life has beautified and enriched our lives. I wanted to make these words come to life through movement as I wait for the arrival of the new bundle of joy.”
Take a look at the video here.
The video has fetched over 120K likes. Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “Beautiful Moh... you are always a treat to watch when you perform…loved it.” A second fan said, “Wow...Sending more power to you and lil bundle of joy and love.” A third fan commented, “Watching this for 100th time, so much elegance…Loved the caption…Always a treat, watching you dance, thank you for this piece…”
Mohena Kumari Singh has acted in popular serials like ‘Dil Dostii Dance’, ‘Naya Akbar Birbal’, and multiple dance shows on television. She is married to businessman, Suyesh Rawat.