Taking to her Instagram, Mohena Kumari Singh shared a dance video of herself. The actor is seen wearing a pink full-sleeved salwar kameez that she had paired with a pink chiffon dupatta. She complimented her look with a pair of bangles and earrings. She is seen dancing to ‘Aaoge Jab Tum’ from ‘Jab We Met’ in front of a luxurious hotel. Flaunting her baby bump, she wrote, “I used to listen to this track during my last pregnancy while I waited for Ayaansh to arrive into this world, hoping it will all be as blissful as the song promises. After having experienced the birth of my first child these words made more sense to me.”