'Youth': K-Drama Inspired By BTS Universe To Reportedly Have A Premiere In April

Filming for the 12-episode show commenced in October 2020, but was delayed due to various reasons. And now, the wait of many ARMYs is coming to an end. To build excitement, a pre-sale for the entire series will be open for one month in April, giving fans the chance to secure exclusive access. Soon after, ‘Youth’ will be available for purchase starting in May. Talks about a release on a global OTT platform will also be taking place thereon.