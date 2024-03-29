'Youth': K-Drama Inspired By BTS Universe To Reportedly Have A Premiere In April

The highly-anticipated K-Drama ‘Youth,’ which has been inspired by the likes of BTS, has been attracting significant attention as fans eagerly await its premiere. Co-produced by HYBE Labels, Chorokbaem Media, and Finger Labs, the series was initially scheduled for release in 2020. However, its launch was postponed until November 2023. And now, its premiere has been reportedly confirmed for this April and will be available exclusively on streaming platform, Xclusive.
‘Youth’ draws extensive inspiration from BTS and their ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life’ series. Infusing elements of fiction with the members’ real-life journeys, the drama centres on the lives of seven boys - Hwan, Cein, Hosu, Dogeon, Haru, Jooan, and Jeha - as they grapple with personal struggles and secrets, whilst finding solace in one another. At its core, it’s really about the septet’s friendship and how their bond transcends obstacles and serves as a source of strength.
Seo Ji-hoon portrays the character of Hwan, inspired by Jin, who is handsome and comes from a prestigious background, and on the face of it, seems to have a flawless life. Meanwhile, Noh Jong-hyun takes on the role of Cein, inspired by SUGA, introverted and kind-hearted but surrounded by deadly rumours.
Ahn Ji-ho plays the character of Hosu, inspired by j-hope, who is an aspiring dancer with an infecting charm but has abandonment issues. Seo Young-joo portrays Dogeon, inspired by RM, who carries a heavy sense of responsibility stemming from his impoverished upbringing. Meanwhile, Kim Yoon-woo takes on the role of Haru, inspired by Jimin, a cheerful boy who has faced various traumas since childhood.
Lastly, Jung Woo-jin will portray Jooan, inspired by V, a boy whose father struggles with alcoholism following his mother’s demise. And, Jeon Jin-seo will take on the character of Jeha, inspired by Jung Kook, who feels indifferent towards life and death due to his family’s instabilities and insecurities.
Take a look at the trailer of the drama here:
Filming for the 12-episode show commenced in October 2020, but was delayed due to various reasons. And now, the wait of many ARMYs is coming to an end. To build excitement, a pre-sale for the entire series will be open for one month in April, giving fans the chance to secure exclusive access. Soon after, ‘Youth’ will be available for purchase starting in May. Talks about a release on a global OTT platform will also be taking place thereon.