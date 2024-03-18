‘Yodha’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra’s Action Thriller Mints 7 Crore In India

Sidharth said, "Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So when you create something from zero, then you can take a lot of liberties. We have done many variations of what all the Yodha task force will do. And through that, the action I got to perform is very different from 'Shershaah'. Here I am more energetic, lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film.” Workwise, he was last seen in ‘Indian Police Force’, helmed by Rohit Shetty.