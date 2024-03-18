‘Yodha’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra’s Action Thriller Mints 7 Crore In India

Sidharth Malhotra’s latest release ‘Yodha’ has been performing decently at the box office ever since it was released on March 15. The adrenaline-pumping action drama is helmed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. As per Sacnilk.com, the film, which also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in lead roles, has earned nearly Rs 17 crore in India so far.
‘Yodha’ collected Rs 4.1 crore on day one and Rs 5.75 crore on day two. It went on to earn Rs 7 crore nett in India on its third day, as per early estimates. So far, the film has collected Rs 16.85 crore in India.
Coming to the film’s story, the action thriller film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit called the Yodha Task Force, and how it goes on a rescue operation.
After the film released, Sidharth's wife-actor Kiara Advani heaped praises on his performance. She shared a video where a female fan showed support as the actor made it on the big screen. In the clip, the fan mentioned, "Don't go with my voice, please. Main tab bohot emotional ho chuki thi (I was very emotional then)." Resharing the fan video, Kiara commented, "Haha, same babe same."
Recently, Sidharth, along with his co-stars Raashii and Disha, was in the national capital to promote his film. At the time, he shared how the action he has performed in this film is different from what he had done in 'Shershaah'.
Sidharth said, "Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So when you create something from zero, then you can take a lot of liberties. We have done many variations of what all the Yodha task force will do. And through that, the action I got to perform is very different from 'Shershaah'. Here I am more energetic, lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film.” Workwise, he was last seen in ‘Indian Police Force’, helmed by Rohit Shetty.
'Yodha' is the first part of an action franchise headlined by Sidharth. It is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.